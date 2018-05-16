Galaxy S7 and S7 edge devices in the UK began receiving their Android 8.0 Oreo updates at the beginning of this month, but Samsung is now suspending rollouts because some devices are experiencing random reboots. The company has issued an official statement and some instructions for those stuck with rebooting phones.
According to a Samsung Community forum user, a technician at Vodafone UK had made over 100 calls in one day regarding Galaxy S7 random reboots, and that there were five other technicians with a similar amount of calls. That being said, not all phones are being affected for whatever reason. Several owners have emailed the CEO of Samsung UK, with at least one having received a £50 Amazon voucher as compensation (I've never heard of something like this happening in the US).
Here's the statement:
Following a limited number of cases where Galaxy S7 devices have rebooted unexpectedly with the Android 8.0 Oreo, we have temporarily stopped the rollout of the update. We are investigating the issue internally to ensure that the impact to the affected devices is minimized and the rollout of the update can resume as quickly as possible.
For those who already received the update and now have randomly-rebooting S7s, Samsung suggests visiting a local Support Centre so that someone can try to restore your phones. If you can't visit a Support Centre, a factory data reset via Recovery Mode is recommended. And as a last resort, you can contact Samsung support to set up a repair (data will be lost).
