Presenting the OnePlus 6 – The Speed You Need

6.28” Full Optic AMOLED Display with 19:9 aspect ratio, and Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 845 deliver immersive viewing experience and smooth performance in a sleek flagship smartphone

London – May 16, 2018 – OnePlus today announced its latest premium flagship device, the OnePlus 6

The OnePlus 6 – the first in OnePlus' line of flagships to feature an all-glass design – is the company's most sophisticated handset to date.

With a 6.28-inch Full Optic AMOLED 19:9 display – OnePlus' largest-ever screen – the OnePlus 6 offers an immersive viewing experience, while keeping a similar form factor to that of the OnePlus 5T.

Combining new technology from Qualcomm® with OnePlus' engineering, the OnePlus 6 is the fastest handset the company has ever produced.

"With the OnePlus 6, we challenged ourselves to deliver an external design as smooth and elegant as the work we've done inside the device," said OnePlus Founder and CEO Pete Lau. "We're proud of what we've accomplished, and we hope our users are too."

Fast and Smooth Experience

Addressing a common pain point among smartphone users, OnePlus is committed to ensuring its phones remain as fast and smooth as the day they came out of the box. OnePlus achieves this goal through a combination of powerful hardware and intelligent software which work seamlessly together.

The OnePlus 6 is powered by one of the most powerful processors on the market, the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 845, which improves performance by 30%, while being 10% more power efficient. Coupled with the Adreno 630, which is 30% faster than the previous generation, the OnePlus 6 is a powerhouse for everything from streaming HD video to playing graphically intense games.

With up to 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM, the OnePlus 6 effortlessly switches between multiple apps running at the same time without a single second of lag, allowing users to multitask with ease. The OnePlus 6's dual-lane storage, based on UFS 2.1, ensures faster app loading and read/write speeds.

Bolder Design

As with any OnePlus device, the OnePlus 6 is beautiful and functional in equal measure – now, with more screen than ever before. To provide users with as much screen real estate as possible, OnePlus designed the navigation bar so that it can be replaced with gesture control, freeing up even more viewing space for a cleaner look.

OnePlus has experimented and innovated with glass to deliver its boldest design to date. Donning an all-glass design, the OnePlus 6 facilitates better transmission of radio waves, providing users with up to 1 gigabit of download speed. Due to its strength and malleability, OnePlus used Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on both the front and the back of the device, shaping it with slight curves to create an uninterrupted look and feel.

OnePlus' meticulous attention to detail is reflected in each of the OnePlus 6's color variants: Mirror Black, Midnight Black and a limited-edition Silk White. For the Mirror Black and Midnight Black variants, OnePlus embedded a thin layer of film underneath the glass to create a sense of depth as light and shadow move on the device. A jagged texture was etched onto the film of the Midnight Black to produce a subtle S-shaped line when the phone is reflected in light. The limited-edition Silk White uses pearl powder to create a subtle shimmering effect.

High-speed Dual Camera with Optical Image Stabilization

The OnePlus 6’s dual camera system features a 16MP main camera, supported by a 20MP secondary camera. With an f/1.7 aperture, the 16MP main camera has been bolstered by a 19 percent larger sensor and OIS for outstanding performance in a range of lighting conditions. With Advanced HDR, OnePlus' improved High Dynamic Range algorithm, the OnePlus 6 brings out shadows and enhances lighting in photos.

Portrait Mode will be available on the OnePlus 6's front camera as well as its rear. Using AI, the front camera is able to apply a depth of field effect to selfies. Newly added bokeh effects, including circles, hearts and stars offer new ways for users to customize their portraits.

The OnePlus 6 marks the introduction of OnePlus' Slow Motion mode, which can capture high-definition video frame-by-frame with astonishing detail, ensuring users never miss the action.

Android Refined – OxygenOS

OnePlus’ operating system, OxygenOS, offers a refined Android experience that is faster, cleaner and more customizable than other Android experiences.

Like its approach to hardware, OnePlus' approach to software is centered around an experience that is refined, efficient and minimalistic. New features are vetted by OnePlus users through channels like the OxygenOS Beta Program and only added once OnePlus is confident the features can improve the way users use their phone.

A Day’s Power in Half an Hour

The OnePlus 6's fast charge – a favorite feature amongst OnePlus users – offers one of the fastest charging solutions on the global market. A half-hour charge gives the OnePlus 6 enough power for the entire day.

Price and Availability

The OnePlus 6 in 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB storage options will be available on oneplus.com in North America and in Europe on May 22nd starting from USD 529 / EUR 519 / 469 GBP. The limited-edition Silk White with 128 GB of storage will be available for purchase on June 5th.

About OnePlus

OnePlus is a global mobile technology company challenging conventional concepts of technology. Created around the “Never Settle” mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing together with its community of users and fans. For more information, please visit oneplus.com.