More and more smartphones are debuting with HDR-capable displays, but actual HDR support from app developers can often take a while. Almost exactly a year ago, LG's G6 became the first device to get Netflix HDR. Since then, the Sony Xperia XZ Premium, LG V30, Galaxy Tab S3, Galaxy Note8, Xperia XZ1, Razer Phone, and Galaxy S9 have been updated to support it as well. The Sony Xperia XZ2, Huawei Mate 10 Pro, and Huawei P20 have now joined the lineup, meaning there are now a full ten Netflix HDR-capable Android devices.

Various forum posts over the past few months confirm that HDR is indeed new to the XZ2, Mate 10 Pro, and P20, not just late additions to Netflix's help page. Those three phones, along with the Huawei MediaPad M5, have also been added to the HD compatibility list.

If you have one of those phones, grab the latest version of Netflix from the Play Store (or APK Mirror) and let us know if you see an HDR badge in any HDR shows (for instance, Luke Cage). Bear in mind that you need the UHD subscription plan to view HDR content.