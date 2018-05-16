HMD Global has released the source code for the Nokia 3. The 3 has become the fourth phone in Nokia's lineup to have its kernel source released, following the 1 and 6, as well as the rather late 8, last month.

The source code allows developers to much more easily build custom software, and it's definitely nice to see. With that being said, HMD still hasn't unlocked any of the Nokia devices' bootloaders, making the source code a lot less useful than it should be. Information regarding whether or not the company will eventually unlock them is still a bit hazy. But if you're a dev and you'd like to grab the source code, you can do so via the source link below.