People always say "it's the thought that counts" when someone gets a bad gift. But hey, the gift kind of matters, too. That's why most stores let you return gifts. Now, the Google Store does that as well. It's not the easiest process, and you won't get the cash. Still, it's better than staring at that Home Mini you don't need forever.

The first thing you'll need is a gift you don't want. Okay, got that? Just head over to the Google Store, and look for gift returns at the bottom of the page. From there, you need the order number and shipping ZIP code. If you don't have the original packaging, you'll have to ask the gift giver for that info. Just casually drop it into a conversation—I'm sure they'll be none the wiser.

Once you find the order in Google's system, just select the items you want to return, and submit. You will need to log in with your Google account because you won't be getting cash money. Gift returns are only eligible for Google Store credit.