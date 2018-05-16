Google Pay just keeps building support. Its latest batch of 176 (yes, one hundred and seventy-six) new US institutions includes some real heavy-hitters like the University of Michigan Credit Union, the Bankers' Bank of Kansas, and nine—count 'em, nine—miscellaneous First National Banks.
The addition of these new banks comes after 61 (plus three card types) were added in March. The full, long list of this lot of Google Pay's newly-supported institutions can be found below. If yours isn't compatible by now, maybe it's time to switch banks?
- 5 Star Community CU
- Advantage Federal Credit Union
- Advantage One CU
- Advantis CU
- AlaTrust Credit Union
- Alliance Bank
- Altana FCU
- American Bank & Trust (WI)
- American Bank Center
- American Nation Bank
- American United Family of Credit Unions
- Anchor D Bank
- Apple River State Bank
- Bank7
- Bankers' Bank of Kansas
- Bank-Fund Staff Federal Credit Union
- BankIowa
- BankLiberty
- Bank of Crockett
- Bank of Edmonson County
- Bank of Halls
- Bank of Jackson
- Bank of Montgomery
- Bank of Sun Prairie
- Banterra Bank
- Benchmark Community Bank
- Blackhawk Bank
- BMI FCU
- BNC National Bank
- Burbank City FCU
- Cache Valley Bank
- Canandaigua National Bank & Trust
- Cashmere Valley Bank
- Cedar Point Federal Credit Union
- Central Savings Bank
- Central Virginia FCU
- Charter Bank
- Chesapeake Bank
- Citizens Bank of Cumberland County
- Citizens Bank of Kentucky
- Citizens National Bank
- Citizens Tri-County Bank
- Colfax Banking Company
- Comerica Bank
- Community Credit Union
- Cornerstone National Bank
- Corporate America CU
- Dane County Credit Union
- Denison State Bank
- Dover-Phila Federal Credit Union
- Elkhorn Valley Bank & Trust
- Embarrass Vermillion FCU
- Envision (FL)
- Envision Bank (MA)
- EP Federal Credit Union
- Family Financial Credit Union
- Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank
- Farmers and Merchants Bank of South Carolina
- Farmers State Bank, Marion IA
- Farmers State Bank of Alto Pass
- Fidelity Bank & Trust
- Financial Plus Credit Union
- First & Farmers National Bank
- First Bank
- First Bank and Trust SD
- First Bank of Coastal Georgia
- First Century Bank, N.A.
- First Colorado National Bank
- First Community Bank of Hillsboro
- First Community Bank of the Ozarks
- First Farmers State Bank
- First Kentucky
- First National Bank and Trust
- First National Bank of Catlin
- First National Bank of Chadron
- First National Bank of Gillette
- First National Bank of Kentucky
- First National Bank of McGregor
- First National Bank of Monterey
- First National Bank of Pana
- First National Bank Staunton
- First Northern CA CU
- First Oklahoma Federal Credit Union
- First Point FCU
- First Southern National Bank
- First State Bank (Monticello, IL)
- First State Bank & Trust Company
- First State Bank of Bloomington
- First State Bank of Porter
- Five County CU
- Fortifi Bank
- Franklin Bank & Trust Co
- Freedom Bank
- Frontier Bank
- Frontier Community Credit Union
- Frost Bank
- Gate City Bank
- Gates Banking and Trust Company
- Gateway Community Bank
- Gibsland Bank & Trust
- Homebank
- Hometown Bank of Corbin
- KALSEE Credit Union
- Katahdin
- Key Community Bank
- Killbuck Savings Bank
- Kinecta Federal Credit Union
- Kraftman Federal Credit Union
- LaFayette Community Bank
- Liberty First Credit Union
- Lincoln National Bank of Hodgeville
- Magnolia State Bank
- Marine Bank
- Merchants Bank Jackson
- Merchants Bank of Indiana
- Michigan Schools and Government CU
- Morehead Community Frederal Credit Union
- Morton CU
- Mound City Bank
- MTC Federal Credit Union
- Mutual Bank
- Nebraska State Bank
- Noble CU
- North Central Bank
- Northpointe Bank
- Ocean Financial FCU
- Omega Federal Credit Union
- One Credit Union
- Oregonians Credit Union
- Paducah Bank and Trust Company
- Pathway Bank
- Patriot Bank
- Peoples Bank (IA)
- Peoples Bank of Alabama
- Peoples Bank (NC)
- Pioneer Trust Bank, National Association
- PlainsCapital Bank
- Portland Federal Credit Union
- Preferred Bank
- Premier Federal Credit Union
- Progressive National Bank
- Renasant Bank
- Revere Bank
- River Bank & Trust
- River Valley Credit Union
- San Juan Credit Union
- Santa Rosa County FCU
- SeaComm
- Sebasticook Valley Federal Credit Union
- Security Bank
- Security Savings Bank
- Signature Federal Credit Union
- SouthCrest Bank
- Springfield State Bank
- Stewarts FCU
- Summit Credit Union
- Summit Ridge CU
- Surrey Bank & Trust
- TBA Credit Union
- TEG Federal Credit Union
- The Bancorp Bank - Swift Prepaid
- The Delaware National Bank of Delhi
- The First National Bank of Dennison
- The Honesdale National Bank
- The Stephenson National Bank & Trust
- Truliant FCU
- TVA Community Credit Union
- Unico Bank
- United Bank (AR)
- United Fidelity Bank, fsb
- University of Michigan Credit Union
- UP Arkansas Federal Credit Union
- Utah Federal Credit Union
- West End Bank
- Western Conn FCU
- Williamstown National Bank
