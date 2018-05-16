Google Pay just keeps building support. Its latest batch of 176 (yes, one hundred and seventy-six) new US institutions includes some real heavy-hitters like the University of Michigan Credit Union, the Bankers' Bank of Kansas, and nine—count 'em, nine—miscellaneous First National Banks.

The addition of these new banks comes after 61 (plus three card types) were added in March. The full, long list of this lot of Google Pay's newly-supported institutions can be found below. If yours isn't compatible by now, maybe it's time to switch banks?