Google released the Home Max near the end of last year, but there's still only one country it's officially available in: the United States. That changes today, though; the Home Max is now being sold in the Great White North at a price of $499 CAD (~$389 USD).

As you might expect from its name, the Home Max is Google's largest and most expensive smart speaker. In our review of it, we found that it's easy to set up, the sound quality is good, the design is inviting, and its voice recognition works even over loud music.

The Home Max costs $399 from the US Google Store, so you Canadians are actually getting a ~$10 discount compared to us. It can be purchased from the Google Store (obviously) and Best Buy starting today. It doesn't seem like Best Buy's page is up just yet, but you can order one from the Canadian Google Store right now. And if you were on the Google Store's waitlist, Google is offering a free Home with purchase of a Home Max by May 23rd (thanks, Joshua).