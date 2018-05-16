Project CARS is a popular motorsport racing simulator on PC and consoles, and apparently, the developer Slightly Mad Studios is teaming up with Gamevil to release an offshoot of the IP on mobile. It's currently going by the name Project CARS GO, which shouldn't be confused with Square Enix's Go series of puzzle games. Details are still very light, but if there is anything interesting about this announcement worth pointing out, it would be the fact that this is Gamevil's first foray into the racing game scene. Let's just say I'm a little trepidatious about this news.

As you can see in the screenshots above and below this text Project CARS GO indeed looks just like any other Project CARS game. Oddly enough all of these screens are missing any sort of clue as to what the control options will be, so it's hard to say if this will be a racer you directly control or something else entirely. One clue as to what the gameplay may contain can be read in the below quote from Slightly Mad Studio's CEO Ian Bell.

Alongside GAMEVIL, Project CARS GO puts players in the driver's seat to experience the adrenaline pumping racing game in a whole new way," said CEO of Slightly Mad Studios, Ian Bell. "The racing genre has a large, dedicated fan base, who are going to be stomping the gas pedal and burning rubber very soon.

Now, I've always felt that the one area Android is really lacking in is its choices of competent racing games. What I wouldn't give to have a racing simulator on my phone that doesn't inevitably halt my fun with some type of shady mechanic. I mean sure, the Real Racing and Asphalt series can be fun in a casual way, but I doubt anyone here would argue that they wouldn't be better games if the didn't force you to grind or spend money to advance. A premium mobile racer is what I'm looking for, perchance something similar to the experience you get in the PC and console releases of Project CARS 1 and 2. There is indeed an opportunity to fill a glaring hole in the market, but alas many premium games don't make much money on the Play Store, which is probably why this dream will never be fulfilled.

From the outset, Project CARS Go looks like it could possibly be the answer to everyone's wish of playing a competent and fairly-priced racing simulator on mobile. After all, we already have too many options when it comes to free-to-play racers filled with in-app purchases. Obviously Gamevil's inclusion in the endeavor is a little worrying that what we'll probably get is closer to the latter. I suppose we'll have to wait and see how it all turns out, but let's just say I won't be holding my breath for a premium and reasonably priced racing game when Project CARS GO inevitably hits the Play Store.