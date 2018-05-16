Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ owners on US Cellular can now upgrade to Android 8.0 Oreo. The update brings the latest Samsung Experience 9.0 user interface, bringing the Galaxy S8 series in line with the Galaxy S9, as well as new features like picture-in-picture and notification dots.

Oreo updates for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ have been slowly rolling out through US carriers for several months now. The big four — AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon — have all issued theirs, and now it is US Cellular’s turn. Its over-the-air update is hitting devices as we speak, so if you haven’t already seen it, you should get an update notification soon.

There are a whole bunch of big improvements to look forward to in Oreo, including autofill, which negates the need to remember logins for your favorite apps; picture-in-picture, which lets you watch videos in a floating window while you carry out other tasks in the background, and notification dots, which make it quicker and easy to see which apps are asking for your attention. Oreo also adds support for Android Instant Apps, and background limits that improve device performance. You also get Samsung Experience 9, which brings some nice design and user interface tweaks that were first introduced with the Galaxy S9 series.

US Cellular says Oreo is available to Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ owners now, but it might take a little while to reach all devices. If you haven’t already received an update notification, you can check whether it’s available manually by going into Settings -> About phone -> Software updates -> Check for updates.