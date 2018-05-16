Apple is seeking about $1 billion in damages from Samsung for the violation of five separate patents, three of which are design-related. Samsung isn't arguing that it didn't infringe on Apple's patents, but it is asking for a much smaller penalty: $28 million.

In a case that's been ongoing since 2011, Samsung was found to have violated a number of Apple's patents, and in 2012, was ordered to pay $1.05 billion in damages. The specific amount owed by Samsung has been in dispute since. Apple lawyer Bill Lee said in court that Samsung profited to the tune of $1 billion just by violating Apple's design patents.

Samsung argues that it should only pony up the amount of money it's made by violating those five specific patents, which it figures totals up to that $28 million figure. “They’re seeking profits on the entire phone,” Samsung lawyer John Quinn said, characterizing Apple's patents as "narrow" and stressing that damages should be limited to the scope of specific components found to infringe on Apple's patents.