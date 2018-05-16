Article Contents
Wednesday is already here, and with it comes another large list of app sales. Today is much like Monday, though it includes Final Fantasy Dimensions II, so enjoy digging through what's on offer. We have one more round to get through on Friday, so until then, have fun.
Free
Apps
- App lock & gallery vault $3.99 -> Free; 7 hours
- Incognito Browser pro adblock anonymous & private $4.49 -> Free; 4 days
- Mexican Radio Online Pro $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
- Drugs Dictionary $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- iEvolve - Self Improvement $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Weather - unlimited & realtime weather forecast $12.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Decimal to Fraction Pro $1.49 -> Free; 6 days
- Matrix Determinant Pro $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
Games
- Flip & Slide $3.49 -> Free; 1 day
- Amy Firefly - A bedtime story for kids $2.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Attack from the deep HD! $1.00 -> Free; 2 days
- Comomola Far West Train - Railroad Game for kids! $2.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Comomola Pirates: App for kids $2.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Kung Fu Legend $1.00 -> Free; 2 days
- LASERBREAK Renegades $2.49 -> Free; 2 days
- Parkour Flight $1.49 -> Free; 2 days
- Trippy Goat $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- LASERBREAK 2 Pro $1.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Can You Escape - Fear House PRO $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Descent: Death Valley $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Game about Passwords - Premium $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
- The Lost Lands:Dinosaur Hunter $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Cartoon City 2 PRO $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Dots Sync - Symmetric brain game $1.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Stone Of Souls $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
Icon packs & customization
- Minimalist - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; 7 hours
- Amons - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- S6 UI - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- S7 UI - Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Nomo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Bemmer - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Exicon - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Macibo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Sugox - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Upcakes - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Hocus Pocus 3D $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Japanese Geisha Doll 3D $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Morine - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Roman Bath 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Vano - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Irex - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Merlin Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 5 days
- Orini - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Sixmon - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Fixon - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
Sale
Apps
- CURSO DE TEORIA MUSICAL - PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- CURSO PARA LEER MÚSICA - PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Childhood diseases $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Diabetes BE $5.99 -> $3.49; 5 days
- Diseases Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- ICD-10 Diagnoseschlüssel $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Medical terms (OFFLINE) $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Percent Calculator $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Auto Optimizer $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Blue Light Filter Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Clipboard Pro (License) $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Computer and IT Quiz (Pro) $3.49 -> $1.49; 6 days
- Glextor App Mgr & Organizer $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days
- HD Camera Pro - silent shutter $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Learn Japanese Pro $3.49 -> $1.99; 6 days
- Learn Korean - Grammar Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
- My Dictionary: polyglot $3.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
- Quick App Lock Pro - protects your privacy $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Reef App - Encyclopedia $3.49 -> $1.99; 6 days
- Signal for Twitter $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
- VIP Notes - keeper for passwords, documents, files $3.99 -> $2.79; 6 days
- Voice Recorder Pro (License) $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
Games
- ABC StarterKit Svenska $2.99 -> $0.99; 2 days
- The fabulous Animal Playground $3.99 -> $0.99; 2 days
- Bing Baking $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Acidra Tears - Dungeon Action RPG - UNLIMITED $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- One Up - Lemonade Rush ! $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Angel Sword: 3D RPG $6.99 -> $3.99; 6 days
- The Dew $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Tribal Pass $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Lost Lands (Full) $6.99 -> $3.99; 7 days
- Lucius Demake $3.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
- New York Mysteries (Full) $6.99 -> $3.99; 7 days
- FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS II $14.99 -> $9.99; Time left not specified
Icon packs & customization
- Folium - Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Draft - Icon Pack $3.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Evox - Icon Pack $3.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Sketchy - Icon Pack $3.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Spring - Icon Pack $3.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Game Booster: 2X Speed for games $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Vital Tones Neurogenesis Pro $8.99 -> $4.99; 5 days
- Signal Care $8.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
