Wednesday is already here, and with it comes another large list of app sales. Today is much like Monday, though it includes Final Fantasy Dimensions II, so enjoy digging through what's on offer. We have one more round to get through on Friday, so until then, have fun.

Free

Apps

  1. App lock & gallery vault $3.99 -> Free; 7 hours
  2. Incognito Browser pro adblock anonymous & private $4.49 -> Free; 4 days
  3. Mexican Radio Online Pro $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
  4. Drugs Dictionary $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  5. iEvolve - Self Improvement $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  6. Weather - unlimited & realtime weather forecast $12.99 -> Free; 5 days
  7. Decimal to Fraction Pro $1.49 -> Free; 6 days
  8. Matrix Determinant Pro $0.99 -> Free; 6 days

Games

  1. Flip & Slide $3.49 -> Free; 1 day
  2. Amy Firefly - A bedtime story for kids $2.99 -> Free; 2 days
  3. Attack from the deep HD! $1.00 -> Free; 2 days
  4. Comomola Far West Train - Railroad Game for kids! $2.99 -> Free; 2 days
  5. Comomola Pirates: App for kids $2.99 -> Free; 2 days
  6. Kung Fu Legend $1.00 -> Free; 2 days
  7. LASERBREAK Renegades $2.49 -> Free; 2 days
  8. Parkour Flight $1.49 -> Free; 2 days
  9. Trippy Goat $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  10. LASERBREAK 2 Pro $1.99 -> Free; 3 days
  11. Can You Escape - Fear House PRO $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  12. Descent: Death Valley $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  13. Game about Passwords - Premium $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
  14. The Lost Lands:Dinosaur Hunter $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  15. Cartoon City 2 PRO $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  16. Dots Sync - Symmetric brain game $1.99 -> Free; 5 days
  17. Stone Of Souls $0.99 -> Free; 5 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Minimalist - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; 7 hours
  2. Amons - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  3. S6 UI - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  4. S7 UI - Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  5. Nomo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  6. Bemmer - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  7. Exicon - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  8. Macibo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  9. Sugox - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  10. Upcakes - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  11. Hocus Pocus 3D $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  12. Japanese Geisha Doll 3D $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  13. Morine - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  14. Roman Bath 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  15. Vano - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  16. Irex - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  17. Merlin Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 5 days
  18. Orini - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  19. Sixmon - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  20. Fixon - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days

Sale

Apps

  1. CURSO DE TEORIA MUSICAL - PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
  2. CURSO PARA LEER MÚSICA - PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
  3. Childhood diseases $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  4. Diabetes BE $5.99 -> $3.49; 5 days
  5. Diseases Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  6. ICD-10 Diagnoseschlüssel $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  7. Medical terms (OFFLINE) $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  8. Percent Calculator $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
  9. Auto Optimizer $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  10. Blue Light Filter Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  11. Clipboard Pro (License) $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  12. Computer and IT Quiz (Pro) $3.49 -> $1.49; 6 days
  13. Glextor App Mgr & Organizer $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days
  14. HD Camera Pro - silent shutter $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  15. Learn Japanese Pro $3.49 -> $1.99; 6 days
  16. Learn Korean - Grammar Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
  17. My Dictionary: polyglot $3.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
  18. Quick App Lock Pro - protects your privacy $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  19. Reef App - Encyclopedia $3.49 -> $1.99; 6 days
  20. Signal for Twitter $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
  21. VIP Notes - keeper for passwords, documents, files $3.99 -> $2.79; 6 days
  22. Voice Recorder Pro (License) $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days

Games

  1. ABC StarterKit Svenska $2.99 -> $0.99; 2 days
  2. The fabulous Animal Playground $3.99 -> $0.99; 2 days
  3. Bing Baking $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
  4. Acidra Tears - Dungeon Action RPG - UNLIMITED $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
  5. One Up - Lemonade Rush ! $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  6. Angel Sword: 3D RPG $6.99 -> $3.99; 6 days
  7. The Dew $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  8. Tribal Pass $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  9. Lost Lands (Full) $6.99 -> $3.99; 7 days
  10. Lucius Demake $3.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
  11. New York Mysteries (Full) $6.99 -> $3.99; 7 days
  12. FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS II $14.99 -> $9.99; Time left not specified

Icon packs & customization

  1. Folium - Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
  2. Draft - Icon Pack $3.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  3. Evox - Icon Pack $3.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  4. Sketchy - Icon Pack $3.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  5. Spring - Icon Pack $3.49 -> $0.99; 6 days

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. Game Booster: 2X Speed for games $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  2. Vital Tones Neurogenesis Pro $8.99 -> $4.99; 5 days
  3. Signal Care $8.49 -> $0.99; 6 days