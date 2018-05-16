The ASUS ZenFone 3.0 Deluxe is getting Android 8.0 Oreo starting today, ASUS confirmed in a forum post. One of our tipsters gave us the heads-up that his device was downloading the update earlier this morning. The post specifically calls out model number ZS550KL, which is the 5.5-inch variant available from ASUS's US store.
ASUS announced on Twitter last week that this was coming (in addition to updates for the ZenFone 3 Laser and ZenFone 3 Zoom) by the end of the month, and it seems they're right on schedule. The rollout could take about a week, ASUS says; the forum post recommends manually checking for updates from the Settings app if the update hasn't initiated on its own.
This week's update not only upgrades the ZenFone 3 Deluxe to a newer Android version, it also removes some of the bloat we complained about in our review last year, like the Do It Later and Quick Memo apps.
You can see the release notes from ASUS's forum post below.
2. Remove third party App: TripAdivisor, Puffin Browser and Kindle.
3. Remove Do It Later, Mini Movie, Quick Memo, PhotoCollage.
4. Move FM Radio function to quick setting.
5. After OS upgrade, in order to enter "All Apps" menu, use "swiping up" gesture to do so. Original "All Apps Icon" can be moved or changed.
ASUS is now pushing the update to model ZS570KL as well. Here are the release notes:
2.After OS upgrade, launcher has some important changes- swipe up to all apps, all app icon could be changed.
3.Remove the following applications : Minimove,photocollege, do it later, TripAdivisor, Puffin Browser and Kindle.
4.Zenmotion will be default off after upgrade.
5.Privacy Setting update.
6.Enable CHT Vowifi.
