A bug in a recent beta version of the Google app is causing text to disappear from the Google Feed for some users, both on the Android P Developer Preview and Android O. We noticed a similar issue in our teardown of version 8.3. Luckily, the issue is easily remedied in most cases.

Should you find yourself afflicted, try changing your wallpaper to a lighter one. Certain parts of Android change from white to black depending on your wallpaper, and this problem seems to primarily affect users who have a dark theme.



Left: The Feed with a dark wallpaper and no text. – Right: A light wallpaper with text restored.

Screens courtesy of reader Jordan.

In a coincidentally similar case, Google's new News app was also failing to show content in any of its tabs for some users, but a more recent version of the app has mostly sorted that out. If you're having trouble with Google News, you can grab the updated version from APK Mirror.