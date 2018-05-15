Galaxy Tab S3 owners, prepare your fingers to start mashing that check for updates button. Users in the UK are reporting that their tablets are getting the OTA to Android 8.0 Oreo. Along with it come all the goodies you expect from Oreo such as system-level PIP support, Autofill API, notification snooze and channels, and more.
You also get Samsung Experience version 9.0, the one that's been rolling to the S8 and Note 8 with the Oreo update, plus the April security patch, and Dolby Atmos support.
The update carries build number T820XXU1BRE2 and is being released to the Wi-Fi and LTE versions of the tablet (SM-T820 and SM-T825). There's no word on other countries and Artem tells me his S3 is still on Nougat in the US, so while this is good news indeed, you may have to wait a little longer before you get it in your country.
