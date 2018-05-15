YouTube TV isn't the only video service that seems to be running into problems today. According to widespread recent reports, many people are having trouble accessing specific Channels on their Roku set-top devices. The affected services, which includes YouTube and Netflix, are allegedly showing an FBI anti-piracy warning message.

The FBI and @RokuPlayer say that the YouTube channel on Roku is an ‘unauthorized service’ that has been pirating content. Weird. pic.twitter.com/wi31hv3Ydi — Peter Tsai (@supertsai) May 16, 2018

Reports seem to have started a bit over three hours ago—according to the timeline for responses by the official @RokuSupport Twitter account. Roku's Support channels issued an official statement:

We are aware of a technical glitch that is affecting the Channel Store and channel playback on your Roku device. We hope to resolve the issue shortly. You can get a status update at https://t.co/mxCNxoG36N. We apologize for any inconvenience. — Roku Support (@RokuSupport) May 16, 2018

We aren't sure if the issue has been resolved just yet, but there are a few individual reports of success accessing the affected channels. It's possible that not everyone is experiencing the problem, though. To date, Roku's status update hasn't indicated any resolution.

So if you find yourself unable to kick up your feet this evening to binge watch some Babylon Berlin on your Roku, you know why.