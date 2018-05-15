SMS on Android has always been a little bit problematic, with Google's stock offering never able to really compete with iMessage — although it's set to improve somewhat with the introduction of a web client and more advanced RCS capabilities. For users who want a more advanced SMS experience right now, Pulse is one of the best options.
Developer Luke Klinker has just announced the version 3.0 beta, including a number of useful additions such as folders for better organization, easy copying of one-time/2FA codes from the notification (coincidently added in Android Messages the other day), and support for customizing conversation list swipe actions.
Take a look at the full changelog below:
- Support for creating and accessing folders to organize conversations
- Copy one time password codes (two-factor authentication), from the notification
- Support for customizing the swipe actions on the conversation list or disabling them completely
- View only unread conversations, from the navigation drawer
- Mark conversations as unread from the long click, multi-select menu
- Crash fixes, performance improvements, and UI improvements
Folders could be very useful for those who use SMS as their main form of communication (which I know most in the US do), and Klinker states they'll be coming to the web client once they graduate from beta in the Android app. I tested the code copying functionality and it works well - the notification is dismissed once you tap 'Copy.'
As well as new features there are also bug fixes and some subtle tweaks to the UI. You can opt into the beta here if you want to try the new version, or you can install it manually by grabbing it from APK Mirror.
