Back in March, we mistakenly reported that the Pixel Buds had received an update which enabled the double-tap gesture for track advancement. Turns out, that was just a bug. But according to a blog post just pushed by Google, the feature is actually rolling out today as part of an update that delivers a whole pile of new touch-based controls, including triple-tap for on/off,

The new triple tap gesture (above), Google's general attitude when it comes to the Pixel Buds (below).

There are three new tap-based features in total:

Triple tap for on/off.

Double tap for next track

Double tap for pairing.

You'll notice that double tap is in there twice, that's because the action is actually configurable. You can set it to either provide notifications (the existing behavior) or give it either of the new functions listed above.

The rollout for the new features begins today and should hit everyone "by early next week," according to Google.