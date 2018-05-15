LG announced the V30S ThinQ—more or less a V30 with extra RAM—at Mobile World Congress in February. The phone went up for pre-order a couple of weeks ago for the plainly silly price of $929.99, but promptly dropped to a more reasonable $729.99. It's now in stock at B&H at that price.

The V30S sports a Snapdragon 835, six gigs of RAM, and a 1440p display. It's got 128 gigabytes of storage built in and supports microSD cards up to two terabytes, and comes in a handsome (and luxurious-sounding) Moroccan Blue finish.

Head over to B&H if you'd like to get your hands on one. Orders placed before 4 p.m. will ship same-day.