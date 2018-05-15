In a rare bit of non-US promotion, Canadians who order an LG G7 ThinQ from a participating retailer between May 18 and May 31 will be eligible for a pretty nice bonus: a free 43-inch 4K smart TV.

The TV is LG's model 43UK6300BUB, a 4K, HDR set that runs webOS. The promotion requires G7 buyers to submit proof of their purchase at www.LGG7TVGift.ca by July 31.

This deal only applies to G7 pre-orders placed during the above dates from certain carriers and retailers. Here's the full list:

Carriers Bell

Bell MTS

Fido

Freedom

Koodo

Rogers

SaskTel

Telus

Virgin Mobile Retailers Best Buy

Best Buy Mobile

Mobile Shop

T-Booth Wireless

Visions Electronics

Walmart

Wireless Etc

Wireless Wave

wow Mobile

If you're in the market for both a phone and a television, this is a pretty sweet deal. The LG G7 ThinQ will be available in Canada on June 1.