Games

Scalak

Scalak is a new puzzle game from the creator of PUSH and Zenge, two popular minimal puzzlers on Android. Even though this is a beta release with an FPS counter in the upper right corner (don't worry, it will be removed before the title is officially released), everything else about this shows an explicit attention to detail and an excellent level of polish. The puzzles can be quite vexing with how to have to fit certain shapes together to fill in each block, but luckily there is no timer, so you are free to solve them at your own pace. All in all this one is shaping up to be just as good as PUSH, which is a very welcome addition to the Play Store indeed.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Hey, Hamster here. I made PUSH, Zenge and Art Of Gravity. Scalak contains 90 levels and is packed with ever evolving game flow that will let you feel quite good about yourself. GOAL: Fill up the figures. Relax. Have fun. HOW TO DO THAT?

Match shapes.

Find patterns.

Use spatial awareness.

A bit of rotation and logical thinking.

My Child Lebensborn

Sarepta Studio's My Child Lebensborn is a graphical adventure that offers a "story-driven nurture game based on the true story of the Lebensborn and Children Born of War." It started as a Kickstarter project but has since been officially released on the Play Store. Now, I suppose it's a good thing to remember our past in interesting ways so we don't repeat it, but I have to wonder if social critiques actually make for enjoyable games. If you are looking for a heart-wrenching story that tugs at your emotions while telling an important story, then you will probably enjoy this, but if you are looking for solid gameplay that challenges the player, you will want to look elsewhere.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

You adopt a young Lebensborn child in Norway after WW2, but parenting will be hard as your child grows up in a hostile and hateful environment. See a different side of the war, inspired by the true stories of the Lebensborn children. Discover how hatred of our enemies continues to create victims, even after victory. Discover their past and support them in the present.

The Quest - Celtic Queen

The Quest - Celtic Queen is the latest stand-alone expansion for The Quest series of role-playing games. This time around you are taking on Locrinus' brother Kamber as he challenges the right to the throne. The thing to understand is that you already secured this job for someone else in a previous expansion, so of course it will be in your interest to stop the new challenger. Other than that you can expect the same turn-based RPG content as the previous offerings in this series.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

An expansion by Zarista Games. The Quest - Celtic Queen is an expansion to The Quest, a beautifully hand-drawn open world role playing game with old school grid-based movement and turn based combat. After enabling the expansion, you can explore new areas and adventures.

Among the Stars

Cublo's Among the Stars is a digital translation of the physical board game of the same name. The way it works is each player is tasked with building the most magnificent space station. What's nice is that you can play through the optional single-player content to get a feel for how all of the mechanics work before you jump into the multiplayer gameplay. So no matter how you prefer to play, there is a mode for you.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Imagine a distant future. A once peaceful galaxy has been torn apart by war. Alien races fight for power and dominance. And then a new threat appears on the horizon, with the potential to wipe them all out. In the face of this new enemy all races must make peace and unite to survive.

Lost Horizon 2

Lost Horizon 2 is the sequel to the well-received point and click adventure game Lost Horizon. Just like the original, this is a premium release, so you won't have to worry about any ads or IAPs ruining your experience once you have paid. The story takes place 10 years later, and it will be your job to rescue your family from behind the iron curtain. Like most point and click adventure games there are a plethora of puzzles to solve, and the engaging story is also worth a playthrough.

Monetization: $5.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Hard-boiled adventurer Fenton Paddock returns in Lost Horizon 2, the new adventure game by the creators of the Secret Files Series. Lost Horizon 2 requires at least Android 4.1 (Jelly Bean) and at least 1024 MB RAM. More than a decade has passed since Fenton Paddock aced out the Nazis in securing a powerful ancient relic in the outlying mountains of Tibet.

EQQO

Parallel Studio compares their new game EQQO to some of the best adventure games ever made, Ico and The Last Guardian. I wouldn't go that far, though the art style and story can be viewed as something that derives their inspiration from those titles. It's also worth pointing out that this is a Daydream only release, so if you don't own a device that supports Google's VR tech, you can't play this.

Monetization: $8.49 / no ads / no IAPs

--

It's the story of a mother and her son. The story of a blind hope on which the world of Men depends.Inspired by ancient Ethiopian legends and architecture, the poetry of Ghibli productions, or the work of Fumito Ueda (Ico, the Last Guardian), Eqqo is a poetic narrative puzzle game, an initiatory adventure, and a love song to nature- to everything that connects us.

BOMBARIKA

Street Lamp Games' BOMBARIKA is a unique and beautiful puzzle game that will have you pushing bombs around isometric rooms with the very furniture contained within them. It's an odd way to go about removing a large assortment of bombs that have happened to find their way into the oddest of locations, but that's what makes it so enjoyable. Whoever thought this up needs to make more games.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $2.49

--

Tired of playing never ending games? We present you BOMBARIKA, where you can ultimately win the game.! Locked up in a house with a bomb(s), do you have what it takes to spot the bomb(s) and push it out of the house with the help of living room objects??

Rotator

It would seem that Ketchapp is perfectly happy to publish similar games in order to see which ones will stick and become successful. At this point, they have released so many endless runners that it is hard to keep track. Rotator is obviously their latest title in this genre, and it offers just about what you would expect. Simply roll your ball down an endless tube while also avoiding obstacles and collecting coins so that you can theme your little ball with the many skins available in the in-game shop.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

--

Right. Right. Right. Think quick and hold to rotate right. Pass your ball into a tunnel full of obstacles and be rewarded with a magnificent cards. Very easy to play but very hard to masterize. Get coins, daily rewards, prizes and unlock new balls.

Shoutrageous!

Shoutrageous is a new trivia game from Warner Bros. It's a team-based title that can be played by only using one device. All you need to do is pass the phone around for each player to take their turn by answering a question. This is great for a party setting, though if you prefer to play by yourself, there is sadly no option. But if you enjoy popular culture team-based trivia, this is the game for you.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $5.99

--

Shoutrageous is the fast-paced trivia game played on "The Real" in which you need to know a thing or two about everything from celebrities to sports, to relationships... to what’s in the fridge. The challenge? Shout out the ten answers listed for each topic before the clock runs out – the more brains in the game, the better.

Be Zero

Be Zero is a tile-based number-crunching puzzle game. Your goal is to get every number down to zero, but how you go about this is what makes the game so challenging. Certain moves will be necessary to get each number down to zero, so you will have to think out the best way to go about this in each puzzle. Think Threes!, but in reverse and you kind of get the picture.

Monetization: $0.99 / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $5.99

--

"Be Zero" is a new original number puzzle with sci-fi style. Make every number to be zero. Best game for math puzzle fans. Best game for sci-fi, Hi-Tech lovers. I promise it is addictive and unique. I promise it is worth the price. Infinite levels. Please support original game. Thank you.

Fire Escape: An Interactive VR Series

Fire Escape is another Daydream only game, so if you don't own a compatible VR ready device, you can't play this. If you do, then you are in luck as this is without a doubt one of the more interesting looking Daydream games I have seen in the past few months. You get to play the part of an apartment dwelling voyeur, very similar to the how the protagonist behaves in Hitchcock's Rear Window. As you spy on your digital neighbors from your fire escape, unlikely events will unfold, and that's when the fun begins.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $5.99 - $14.99

--

When the clock strikes 8PM in Brooklyn, the blood moon sets the tone for a very strange night of voyeurism, mystery and murder. Text your friend from across the alleyway and peer into the private apartments of your suspicious neighbors to discover their secrets.

Blocky 6

TOPEBOX's Blocky 6 is a simple block-based puzzle game. Think Tetris, but without falling blocks and instead shapes that you get to place on the grid manually without any rotation options. Your goal is to strategically place these shapes so that they create lines that can be cleared off the board. The tricky bit is that some elements of those shapes stay behind on the lines you didn't clear, so you will have to work diligently to ensure that the board doesn't get filled up with extra blocks that are in your way.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $19.99

--

Be ready to become addicted to this challenging puzzle game that you just won't be able to put down. Place the blocks on grid. Each time a line is created, all blocks on that line is cleared. But be careful, each block only lasts for a few turns. After that, they become useless rocks that block your way. For how long can you prevent the rocks to fill up the board?

Airline Commander - A real flight experience

RORTOS creates a lot of flight sim games, and their latest release Airline Commander does not stray from this pattern. It focuses on commercial flight, so if you have ever dreamed of piloting a 747, this is the game for you. As you play through the title you will want to build up your own airline and its fleet of aircraft. So not only do you get to simulate the business side of the profession, you also get to fly some pretty awesome planes.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $3.49 - $64.99

--

Create the best airline in the world and manage dozens of airliners. Fly from the main hubs to open thousands of routes towards all the major airports of the world. Earn from contracts, completing takeoffs, landings, taxiing and exciting challenges in hundreds of airports with realistic runways and high definition regions.

Super Doggo Snack Time

Super Doggo Snack Time is a casual game at its core. All you have to do is hold your finger on the screen to have this cute digital dog snatch up that food and eat it. Your primary goal is to score 100, but often the best most players can do is well below that. As you progress (if you can call it that), you will earn currency that can be used to dress up your dog. There are a plethora of outfits, so if fashion wars are your thing, this is definitely a good game for you.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Hey Fren. Welcome to Super Doggo Snack Time. Less than 10% can score over 100. Can you be the top dog?

TAP AND HOLD until your Dog’s mouth is open wide enough

LET GO AND RELEASE when the circle turns green to catch food falling from the table for some epic snax time.

Avoid Broccoli. Ewww

Returners

Returners is the latest free-to-play RPG from Nexon, and as you can guess it assuredly includes an auto-battle system. If you come at this from an idle game perspective, yeah, there is plenty to dig into for customizing your characters and their formation, but if you are looking for something you have to actively use your gaming skills to progress, this isn't it.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

History’s greatest heroes, united at last. Returners.

Collect and Empower Your Favorite Heroes

Mobile’s First 5v5 Battles

Stylized Cartoon Graphics

Robust League System

Arcane Straight: Summoned Soul

Smilegate Megaport's Arcane Straight: Summoned Soul is a turn-based RPG that focuses on combat. It is optimized for one-handed play, which makes it great for wasting time in short bursts. Of course, this wouldn't be a free-to-play RPG if there weren't some type of card collection aspect, so expect plenty of deck building and collection mechanics mixed into your turn-based RPG content.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Providing a new twist on turn based RPGs. If you're looking for exciting combat, this is the game for you.

A kingdom under siege by the forces of evil...

The kingdom's guardian who vanished without a word...

Evil returns, fiercer than ever...

The king spends all of his kingdom's riches to summon their guardian back... only to end up with you.

From gamer, to a hero with the fate of a kingdom in your hands.

The Cube

The last two listings in this week's game roundup are from Voodoo. First up is The Cube. It is a simple game that doesn't task the player all that much. Just swipe your finger on each cube to get to the treasure inside, and then you can upgrade your skills to get to that treasure even faster in the next round. Really it's just a simple mechanic added on top of what is clearly an idle game, just without the idle part. Oh, and watch out for th IAPs, for such a basic game they are extraordinarily high.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.49 - $129.99

--

Break the cube and find what's hidden inside .

Will it Crush?

Last but not least is Voodoo's Will it Crush. This is a little bit closer to being an idle game over the title listed right above, so simple gameplay is a given. As two gears slowly grind blocks into currency, you will be able to acquire those funds to use them to upgrade your block-crushing gear. It's easy to grasp and even easier to play, but what boggles my mind is how the devs included IAPs that go as high as $134.99 per item. Who in the world would be paying that for a game like this? I hate to say it, but it looks like Voodoo is cashing in with some questionable games that would be a lot less questionable if they were monetized appropriately.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $134.99

--

Will it Crush? Short answer: "Yes" Building of ultimate double toothed roller crushing machine never been so easy and fun.

Free to play

Endless gameplay and upgrades

No internet connection required

Play in a boring class or meeting

