We're not even two months away from the first day the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ officially went on sale, but we've already seen plenty of deals on these smartphones. Both of Samsung's latest flagship phones are solid contenders for the contents of your wallet, and now the dual-SIM variant of the S9+ is here to tempt you at $699.99 on eBay. That's the lowest price we've seen so far.

This discount is for the SM-G965F/DS model of the S9+, which is a dual-SIM, international, factory unlocked version of the phone. While it's compatible with GSM carriers like T-Mobile and AT&T in the US, this variant lacks band 71 LTE, if that matters to you. And remember that since this is an international model, it comes with an Exynos 9810 Octa chipset, not a Snapdragon 845.

Otherwise, you probably know what you're getting with this phone: a 6.2" 1440p Super AMOLED display, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage with a microSD slot that can hold up to 400GB, dual 12MP rear cameras, an 8MP front-facing camera, a 3,500mAh battery, and IP68 water resistance. It also has stereo speakers, fast charging and wireless charging, an iris scanner, an appropriately placed fingerprint sensor on the back, and a headphone jack.

This price beats the previous low we saw for a dual-SIM S9+ about a month ago. Note that only Midnight Black and Titanium Gray colors are available. The seller, never-msrp, boasts a 99.1% positive-feedback rating. Shipping is free and a limited quantity is available, so act quickly if you're interested. Oh, and if you make your order by May 20th at 11:59 p.m. PT and use the code PFREEMINI, you can also get yourself a free Google Home Mini (if you have a US address).