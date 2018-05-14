Article Contents
Another fresh week is upon us and I hope that it's started off well for you all. Today, we have a long list of apps to get through, with a big emphasis on games and icon packs. Perhaps you will find something to your liking in this haystack, so have fun and we'll reconvene on Wednesday.
Free
Apps
- Abi for Twitter $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- App Shortcuts - Easy App Swipe (TUFFS Pro) $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Digits $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- ISRYBOARD $1.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Thai phrasebook ✈ Thai Talk Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Timestamp camera photos - Auto timestamp on photos $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Protect File Pro -Lock and Send File -En/De Crypt $1.99 -> Free; 7 days
Games
- League of Stickman 2018- Ninja Arena PVP(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Pressember! $1.49 -> Free; 2 days
- 11 Classic Math Puzzle Brain Teaser Games $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- AngL $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Dividing Fractions Math Game $2.49 -> Free; 3 days
- Flip & Slide $3.49 -> Free; 3 days
- Trichroma $1.49 -> Free; 3 days
- Connect - colorful casual game $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- 4Goats $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Multiplication Tables 10x10 $2.49 -> Free; 4 days
- GORB $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Project Alnilam $1.39 -> Free; 5 days
- Second grade Math - Addition $2.49 -> Free; 5 days
- 2048 Parrots, Best puzzle game $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Multiplying Fractions Trainer $2.49 -> Free; 6 days
- Sea Car Racing $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Hitman Sniper - $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
- The Hunt for the Lost Treasure $2.99 -> Free; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Impossible Reality 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 6 hours
- Matrix - Digital Rain HD Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 6 hours
- S9 Pixel - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 hours
- Abi Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Luxury Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- MIUI 9 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Native American 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Connected Dots - Digital Net Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Mimber - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Color Paper - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Nolum - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Xocolat - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Icons Crystal Black HD Theme custom Pack WALLPAPER $1.49 -> Free; 5 days
- Six - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Oval - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Shapical Pro $4.99 -> $0.99; 6 hours
- Globe Earth 3D Pro: Flags, Anthems and Timezones $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day
- Advanced Sport Training Calendar $2.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
- CPU Monitor PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
- iDfish $10.76 -> $4.99; 4 days
- ToDo list - Private Tasks $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- 3D Ball Compass Ad-Free $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- AR GPS Compass Map 3D Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- I Hate My Job: Todolist & Time Tracker $4.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Vitamins and Minerals $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Age of Civilizations Asia $2.09 -> $0.99; 6 days
- BlackJack Trainer Pro $5.99 -> $2.49; 6 days
- GO Boy Pro - GBC Emulator $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Java Samples Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Screen Brightness Control $3.49 -> $1.99; 7 days
Games
- Viking Village (No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 hours
- Motorsport Manager Mobile 2 $3.99 -> $1.99; 2 days
- Block Out HD Full $3.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Escape Asylum $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Off Record: Interview (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; 4 days
- Roll Turtle $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Coloring Book 2 $7.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- OTTTD : Over The Top TD $3.99 -> $1.49; 5 days
- Pichon: The Bouncy Bird - Cute Puzzle Platformer $2.99 -> $1.99; 5 days
- Azkend 2: The World Beneath $6.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Charlie the Duck $2.49 -> $1.49; 6 days
- Deadly Traps Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Mystery Tiles Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- ACE Academy $9.99 -> $1.99; 7 days
- Assassin's Creed Identity $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Braveland $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Deluxe Track&Field $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- First grade Math - Addition $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Gold Rush! 2 $4.49 -> $2.49; 7 days
- Gold Rush! Anniversary $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days
- Infamous Machine $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Minecraft: Story Mode - Season Two $4.99 -> $1.49; 7 days
- Rebuild $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville $4.99 -> $2.99; 7 days
- Shadow Fight 2 Special Edition $4.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Time Crash - Full $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Unreal Estate $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- AMOLED mnml X+ $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day
- Adora UI - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
- 3D - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Envy Icon pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Moonshine Pro - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- 0Ground $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Black Cappuccino $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Cappuccino Chocolate $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Cappuccino Cream $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Clean Calendar Widget Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Desire $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Desire Black Glyph $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Desire Black Gold $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Glitch - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Heatwave - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- NOU - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Ombre - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Perfect Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Pillow - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Pixeldrop - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- PIXELATION ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- PIXELICIOUS ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Project X Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
