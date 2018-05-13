Sony's Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact flagship smartphones debuted at MWC 2018 in Barcelona back in February, and they went on sale at Best Buy in the US on April 20th. Anyone who's thinking of shelling out $799.99 for the bigger XZ2 probably wants to know how well the device will hold up to everyday wear and tear. Thanks to Zack at the YouTube channel JerryRigEverything, we now know that the XZ2 is pretty much a tank.

For the unfamiliar, JerryRigEverything's durability test comprises a series of scratching, burning, and bending. With Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back, the XZ2 began showing scratches when picks with level-6 and level-7 hardness were used, which is expected. Even after enduring some scratching with a boxcutter, the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner was still able to register Zack's fingerprint. The 5.7" IPS LCD display withstood 13 seconds of direct contact with a flame before the exposed pixels turned to black, but they returned to normal within a few seconds.

Zack also conducted a bend test, which is arguably the most relevant one for everyday users. The glass and aluminum body holds up well, showing "zero flex" with no harm done to the frame of the phone. This is a notable improvement from the first-generation XZ, which miserably failed this portion of the durability test; and from the XZ Premium, which passed the bend test but was still quite bendy.

You can watch the entire four-minute test above. Just be warned that the sound of the boxcutter scratching the sides of the phone may be grating for anyone who cringes at those kinds of noises.