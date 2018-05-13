Easily the best demonstration from I/O this year was Google Duplex, an in-development feature for Assistant that will call businesses for you to set up reservations or appointments. The possibilities are quite possibly endless, which has inspired some people to come up with other great uses for Duplex.

Adam Fierman uploaded the above video, showing Duplex breaking up with the user's girlfriend for them. Funny or Die made a similar video, with Duplex being used to call the user's parents and ask for money.

Of course, no technology is without its bugs. Duplex might trip up in real-world use, especially when it comes to automated call systems:

Google Duplex: "Hi! Uhm... I'd like to make a dinner reservation for 3."

Restaurant: "Sure! What time would you like?"

Google Duplex: "it's, uhh... for tomorrow May the 11th at NULL POINTER EXCEPTION."

Restaurant: "Internal Exception: Invalid parameter not satisfying: time". — JaviAir (@Javi) May 10, 2018

Maybe once Duplex rolls out, I can get it to start writing articles for me. Don't tell David.