In October of last year, the first evidence appeared that Google was working on a Chrome OS emulator for Android Studio. It would allow developers to test their Android apps on a Chromebook, without going out and buying one. At long last, Google has finally added Chrome OS emulator images to Android Studio.

The images are marked as experimental, with the help page listing a few known bugs. Once you set it up and log into a valid Google account, you'll be able to sideload Android apps and test them. In other words, the apps will run inside a container, in Chrome OS, in an emulator, on your PC. We need to go deeper.