OTTAWA, May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raven, the all-in-one connected car solution for drivers and their families is now available for general purchase and immediate shipment. When those close to your heart are driving away, you can keep their safety in sight. The Raven device-app is the first and only comprehensive aftermarket connected car solution available to consumers. Raven serves as a connection between drivers, their cars and their loved ones behind the wheel.

Raven records the facts. An accurate, up to the minute capture of situations involving your car is always at hand. See who is at fault during an accident and why it may have happened. Was that unexpected dent the result of a tree branch falling or someone using it to make trouble? Receive a notification on your phone if Raven detects breaking glass or a bump to your car. You’ll have the real-time information you need to act fast.

Raven puts your mind at rest. You’re proud of your son for getting his license, but anxious about him driving through stormy weather. Use Raven to watch him handle winter conditions. Is your daughter going alone to her parked car late at night? Be with her through Raven. If you’re concerned about your aging parents keeping up their road skills, let Raven help prove they’ve still got what it takes. Or simply see where your partner is, in terms of commute, so you know exactly when to get dinner started.

Raven captures the memories. Some of our most valuable family moments take place in the car. Let Raven add to your family video collection as you sing songs, play games or enjoy those passionate debates during road trips of any length. Hand gesture controls allow you to record all the cute things your pet passengers do while you focus on the road. Raven makes sure you don’t miss a thing and lets you share these special moments, too.

Raven’s full suite of technology provides incomparable value for any vehicle, old or new. Features include:

Live video streaming

Video time-lapse for long journeys

24/7 security monitoring

Speeding alerts

Real-time road advice

Road and weather condition updates

Next turn navigation

Eye level displays

Vehicle diagnostics

Video inside and outside of vehicle

Hand gesture controls

Fuel efficiency reports

Driver safety reports

Social-sharing capabilities

“As a rideshare driver, I know that Raven has my back, both on the road and in the cabin,” said Phil Alexandre, a beta user. “My passengers are intrigued by its functionality, while my family members rest easy knowing they can check up on my progress when I'm driving late at night.”

Raven’s advanced capabilities give it an edge on the new and fast-growing connected car technology industry. Raven is compatible with both iOS and Android; users can place Ravens in multiple cars and navigate each one through the ease of one simple app; and Raven’s camera offers 1080p resolution both inside and outside the car -- all allowing you to stay connected to your loved ones.

“We’re thrilled to offer the most advanced product on the market,” said Russell Ure, CEO of Klashwerks. “Everyone from car lovers and daily commuters to even rideshare drivers will be thrilled to have this new type of connection to their vehicles. But we’re especially proud to give newfound peace of mind to family members when their loved ones are on the road by letting them check in any time and see they are safe on their journey.”

Klashwerks, the maker of Raven, is also pleased to announce that it has closed a new seed financing round led by Celtic House Venture Partners with participation by FundFire and MaRS Investment Accelerator Fund.

“Raven is the vehicle-to-everything solution that the world has been waiting for,” said David Adderley, a partner at Celtic House. “We’re proud to stand behind Klashwerks, a company that’s setting the bar for aftermarket connected car technology.”

Take the guesswork out of situations involving your car and the people in it. Stop worrying; start watching. Know exactly what’s going on in and around your car.

Raven is now available for purchase for the price of $299 at Raven.is or on Amazon. Purchase comes with three free months of connected service and a risk-free 30-day test drive.

About Raven

The window to your car from anywhere, the Raven device allows drivers to monitor road conditions, auto security and the whereabouts of loved ones. A vital tool both on and off the road, Raven is the only comprehensive connected car solution on the market for consumers. More than a point solution, it integrates into a single product a number of technologies, including: 4G LTE-based, always-connected system; in-auto video cameras; telematics-capturing OBD; Wi-Fi and Bluetooth; GPS; displays; security system and motion sensors; and shareable video and media. Raven is available for purchase at www.raven.is.

About Klashwerks

Klashwerks is an engineering design and technology company focused on the emerging connected car market. The company's flagship product, Raven, is the first of many products to come in Klashwerks' automotive consumer lineup based on the premise of safety and family first. Led by Co-Founder and CEO Russell Ure, Klashwerks was established in 2016 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. For more information, please visit www.klashwerks.com.

About Celtic House Venture Partners

Since 1994, Celtic House Venture Partners has been one of Canada’s most active investors in technology and innovation. Celtic House has collaborated with management teams and repeat entrepreneurs to develop technology companies from the inception phase through to exit, generating over 25 initial public offerings and successful acquisitions. From offices in Ottawa and Toronto, Celtic House manages in excess of $425 million across three funds. To find out more, visit www.celtic-house.com.