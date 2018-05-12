A couple days ago, Polk Audio announced a new speaker aptly called the Assist. Not only does it have full Chromecast capabilities, but it also comes with Assistant for voice commands, searches, and smart home controls. Available next month, it will cost $199 according to Polk's press release.

Looking to be a bit bigger than a Google Home, the Assist is built on Android Things — actually, it's the first speaker to sport a System-on-Module, so it will get security patches and updates directly from Google. All in all, this sounds like an intriguing product, potentially a more powerful Home for $20 more.

It will come in either white or black. And since it's a Chromecast speaker, it supports multi-room, too. Again, Polk says that the Assist will be available in June for $199.