After three days of non-stop announcements and developer talks, Google I/O 2018 has finally come to a close. Unless you were watching the event yourself, or if you were refreshing Android Police every minute, you probably missed a few things.

Luckily for you, we've compiled a list of every announcement from Google I/O for your reading pleasure, complete with links to our full coverage of each topic. Enjoy!

Google Assistant

Assistant is now on over 500 million devices : Assistant now covers more devices than there are people in the United States.

: Assistant now covers more devices than there are people in the United States. New availability : Google says Assistant will be available in 80 countries by the end of the year.

: Google says Assistant will be available in 80 countries by the end of the year. Smart displays are coming this July: Google's Echo Show-like devices with Assistant, named 'smart displays,' are almost here. The first batch of models from JBL, Lenovo, and LG will arrive in stores this July.

Lenovo's Smart Display showing recipes

New Assistant voices : Google announced six more voices for Assistant at I/O, and they started rolling out on Wednesday.

: Google announced six more voices for Assistant at I/O, and they started rolling out on Wednesday. Improved mobile UI: A redesigned Assistant experience is coming to Android this summer, and iOS later this year. Google says it will "give you a quick snapshot of your day, with suggestions based on the time of day, location and recent interactions with the Assistant."

A redesigned Assistant experience is coming to Android this summer, and iOS later this year. Google says it will "give you a quick snapshot of your day, with suggestions based on the time of day, location and recent interactions with the Assistant." Food pickup and delivery : As part of the above-mentioned UI revamp, you'll be able to order food and drinks at select nearby restaurants/cafes straight from Assistant.

: As part of the above-mentioned UI revamp, you'll be able to order food and drinks at select nearby restaurants/cafes straight from Assistant. Pretty Please: Starting later this year, parents can enable a new Pretty Please setting in Assistant, which requires kids to say "please" with every command.

Continued conversation on Google Assistant

Continued conversation: Assistant will soon be able to hold a conversation without you having to say "OK Google" before each command. It's similar to the Follow-up mode on Alexa, and will go live over the coming weeks.

Assistant will soon be able to hold a conversation without you having to say "OK Google" before each command. It's similar to the Follow-up mode on Alexa, and will go live over the coming weeks. Assistant on Maps: At long last, Assistant will be accessible during Google Maps navigation, replacing the legacy Google Search functionality.

At long last, Assistant will be accessible during Google Maps navigation, replacing the legacy Google Search functionality. Custom and scheduled routines: You can now create custom routines for Assistant, which are multiple commands executed at once. In addition, these routines can be automatically scheduled.

Android P

Gesture navigation on Android P DP2

Weather conditions on the Android P DP2 lock screen

AI & machine learning

Google Duplex: Easily the most impressive product demonstrated on stage, Duplex will call businesses for you and talk to a real person to set up appointments/reservations for you. There's no firm release date yet, but the on-stage demo was fantastic.

Gmail Smart Compose: Sometime this month, a new Gmail feature called 'Smart Compose' will roll out to users. It can write most of an email for you, based on a few words in the body and the subject.

Sometime this month, a new Gmail feature called 'Smart Compose' will roll out to users. It can write most of an email for you, based on a few words in the body and the subject. Suggested actions on Google Photos: Google Photos will now suggest changes it thinks your pictures need, including adjusting brightness or sending pictures to the people in them. It will even convert photos of receipts into PDFs at some point.

Google Photos will now suggest changes it thinks your pictures need, including adjusting brightness or sending pictures to the people in them. It will even convert photos of receipts into PDFs at some point. ML Kit : This new API will allow third-party developers to use Google's machine learning tech in their applications.

: This new API will allow third-party developers to use Google's machine learning tech in their applications. Expanded Google Lens availability: As we previously reported, Google Lens is now rolling out to more devices from more OEMs. Google says select devices from LG, Motorola, Xiaomi, Sony Mobile, HMD/Nokia, Transsion, TCL, OnePlus, BQ, and Asus are getting it. Lens will also be available in more languages soon, including French, Italian, German, Spanish and Portuguese.

As we previously reported, Google Lens is now rolling out to more devices from more OEMs. Google says select devices from LG, Motorola, Xiaomi, Sony Mobile, HMD/Nokia, Transsion, TCL, OnePlus, BQ, and Asus are getting it. Lens will also be available in more languages soon, including French, Italian, German, Spanish and Portuguese. Waymo: Alphabet Inc's self-driving cars are getting smarter, thanks to recent improvements in AI.

Development

Wear OS Developer Preview 2: One announcement that flew under the radar was a new Developer Preview for Wear OS, adding an enhanced battery-saver mode and expanded Assistant functionality.

One announcement that flew under the radar was a new Developer Preview for Wear OS, adding an enhanced battery-saver mode and expanded Assistant functionality. ADT-2: Google unveiled a new Android TV developer device, the ADT-2. Unfortunately, it won't be sold to consumers.

AD-2, the new Android TV development device

Jetpack: Jetpack is a new set of components, tools, and guidance that will (hopefully) make Android app development easier.

Jetpack is a new set of components, tools, and guidance that will (hopefully) make Android app development easier. Flutter Beta 3: There's a new beta available for Flutter, Google's high-performance and cross-platform mobile SDK.

Android Studio running on the Pixelbook

Other announcements

Android Things: The final release of Android Things, the lightweight version of Android designed for Internet of Things devices (lightbulbs, smart displays, etc), is now available.

The final release of Android Things, the lightweight version of Android designed for Internet of Things devices (lightbulbs, smart displays, etc), is now available. JBL Link Bar: The day before the I/O keynote, JBL unveiled the first soundbar running Android TV. It's also an Assistant speaker.

The JBL Link Bar

Morse code input comes to Gboard : Google's keyboard now includes Morse code input, helping motor-impaired people use Android devices.

Google's keyboard now includes Morse code input, helping motor-impaired people use Android devices. Lookout: Google's new 'Lookout' app helps blind people identify their surroundings.

The Google News app

Google News: The new Google News app is now available, with an overhauled interface and content from Play Newsstand.

The new Google News app is now available, with an overhauled interface and content from Play Newsstand. YouTube improvements: The mobile YouTube app will soon show notification digests and break reminders.

So there you have it - everything that was covered at Google I/O 2018. Let us know what your favorite announcements were in the comments.