Ever got one of those annoying robocalls, but the number looked local or even familiar? Well, those of us that have might have some modicum of vindication. Yesterday, the FCC issued a $120 million fine to Adrian Abramovich, who was found to have made almost 100 million spoofed phone calls about a timeshare or other travel-related things.

Proposed in the summer of 2017, this is the largest forfeiture ever imposed by the Commission. Mr. Abramovich tried to get the fine waived, citing his lack of malicious intent, and claimed that this imposition was unconstitutional. The effects of this robocalling operation had consequences that reached further than just annoying regular citizens.

TripAdvisor complained to the FCC, saying that customers thought that the spoof calls originated from the company — given the subject matter of the marketing in them, it's not too surprising that the average American citizen assumed a big name like TripAdvisor was to blame. Worse yet, the FCC said that medical pager company Spōk claimed that the robocalls disrupted its network, which actively interfered with doctor and hospital communications.

Neighbor spoofing is becoming a real problem and annoyance. I almost never answer my phone anymore, especially if it begins with my local area code and the first three digits of my number. While Mr. Abramovich was not solely responsible for this issue, at least one culprit has been punished.