Amazon is running a good sale on the Arlo Pro 2 6-pack. Seven pieces with the siren, this bundle is great if you're looking to cover a wide area with cameras, like an office building or whatnot. At $899, Amazon is taking $201 off the $1,099.99 MSRP, meaning that each camera comes out to about $150, which is a great deal for the Arlo Pro 2.

The Arlo Pro 2 features full 1080p resolution, a completely wire-free setup option, long-lasting rechargeable batteries, weather-resistance, and seven days of free rolling cloud storage. You also get two-way audio, night vision, and Alexa support.

$899 seems like a lot of money, but you're getting quite a bit. Not only is the Arlo Pro 2 one of the best smart security cameras around, but $150 per unit is very good. Most people do not need a 6-pack (I get away with just a single one in my home), but for those of you who do, this is a deal worth noting.