Amazon's Cloud Cam app received an update that adds and improves some of the camera's features. From schedules to double the digital zoom, Amazon is working to improve the experience of its indoor security option.
Per our usual, here's the changelog:
- Option to add schedules to turn your camera on and off
- Increased video digital zoom from 4x to 8x
- Added app version number in the camera details page
- Bug fixes and general performance improvements
Being able to schedule when your camera turns on/off is a nice feature. Whatever your reason for not wanting your Cloud Cam on during certain times, this feature should make you happy. And the option to increase the digital zoom to 8x is nice to see, though I have to imagine that the feed is going to get mighty blurry and distorted. Still, you now have the ability to do so.
The update should be available for anyone in the Play Store. Just check the updates section on your phone or use the widget below.
