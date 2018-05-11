Samsung's wearables—fully wireless earbuds, watches, and fitness bands—have traditionally fallen under the "Gear" umbrella. A couple of new filings with the United States Patent and Trademark Office suggest that could change, though: Samsung has applied for trademarks on the names Samsung Galaxy Watch and Samsung Galaxy Fit.

While it is possible that the company is consolidating its branding and retiring Gear to capitalize on the clout of the Galaxy name, the application documentation doesn't contain much information. Samsung is just trademarking the names.

It could well be nothing. A trademark doesn't necessarily indicate any action will be taken, and companies routinely register trademarks they never end up using. Time will tell.