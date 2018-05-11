Article Contents
We've come to the end of another week. Google I/O wrapped up yesterday and despite it being less frantic than last year, I'm still glad it's over. Summer is right around the corner, so it's unlikely that we'll see much big news until autumn. Fret not, however, because you can count on app sales to keep you going! Today's list, though similar in scope to Wednesday's, contains Baldur's Gate and several Nvidia games. Be sure to check them out!
Free
Apps
- Okappy $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- ShoCandy - Rainbow $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- OnSite Checklist - Quality & Safety Inspector $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Ringtone Maker Pro $3.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Web2Apk Pro-Create your own web2app quickly $4.00 -> Free; 5 days
- Scale Logic $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
Games
- The Lonely Hacker $0.99 -> Free; 10 hours
- A Tale of Little Berry Forest: Fairy tale game $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Jungleverse: Tiki Cups Kids $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- iBasket Pro - Street Basketball $3.49 -> Free; 6 days
- Dark Tower $2.99 -> Free; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- 3D Stonehenge Pro lwp $1.49 -> Free; 10 hours
- Crack - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 10 hours
- Dinosaurs 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Perceval Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; 1 day
Sale
Apps
- Pupil Distance Measure | PD Meter $3.99 -> $1.99; 2 days
- Need to do! PRO - To-do list $2.49 -> $0.99; 3 days
- Easy Parental Control Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Call ID Informer $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- DoorSec Quick Door Security $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Cinema Variety VR Pro - Multi Movie Theater $5.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Countdown Calendar $3.49 -> $1.99; 6 days
- Framelapse Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- My Wallets $3.49 -> $1.99; 6 days
- Orbital Loop $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- PAINT VR $4.99 -> $2.49; 6 days
- Star Chart VR $3.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
- Stock Exchange $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Weather Forecasts $2.49 -> $1.49; 6 days
Games
- Hidden Folks $3.99 -> $1.99; 2 days
- ZeGame $2.49 -> $0.99; 2 days
- Contrast $9.99 -> $4.99; 3 days
- Doom 3 : BFG Edition $9.99 -> $2.49; 3 days
- Q*Bert Rebooted:SHIELD Edition $5.99 -> $2.99; 3 days
- Parallax $9.99 -> $4.99; 3 days
- Pavilion $9.99 -> $4.99; 3 days
- Pix the Cat $4.99 -> $2.49; 3 days
- Super Mega Baseball $19.99 -> $9.99; 3 days
- The Final Station on SHIELD $14.99 -> $7.49; 3 days
- Tomb Raider $14.99 -> $7.49; 3 days
- Ultimate Chicken Horse $11.99 -> $5.99; 3 days
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $2.99; 6 days
- Eternal Maze Puzzle Adventure $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Flutter VR $4.99 -> $2.49; 6 days
- I'm learning to calculate $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Narrows $9.99 -> $4.49; 6 days
- Neo Angle - Vintage Logic Puzzle $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Portal Knights $4.99 -> $2.49; 6 days
- Terraria. $4.99 -> $2.49; 6 days
- The Last Dream (Full) $4.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- The Lion's Song $4.99 -> $3.49; 6 days
- This War of Mine $13.99 -> $2.99; 6 days
- Vector 2 Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Walk Man $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Bardbarian: Golden Axe Edition $5.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Cosmonautica $4.49 -> $1.49; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Aspire UX Pixel - Icon Pack Launcher $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Doodle it $7.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Wallpapers $2.99 -> $1.49; 6 days
- Wallpapers & Backgrounds $2.99 -> $1.49; 6 days
- Battery Saver: ZEMB Full $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
