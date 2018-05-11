We've come to the end of another week. Google I/O wrapped up yesterday and despite it being less frantic than last year, I'm still glad it's over. Summer is right around the corner, so it's unlikely that we'll see much big news until autumn. Fret not, however, because you can count on app sales to keep you going! Today's list, though similar in scope to Wednesday's, contains Baldur's Gate and several Nvidia games. Be sure to check them out!

Free

Apps

  1. Okappy $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  2. ShoCandy - Rainbow $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  3. OnSite Checklist - Quality & Safety Inspector $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  4. Ringtone Maker Pro $3.99 -> Free; 5 days
  5. Web2Apk Pro-Create your own web2app quickly $4.00 -> Free; 5 days
  6. Scale Logic $0.99 -> Free; 7 days

Games

  1. The Lonely Hacker $0.99 -> Free; 10 hours
  2. A Tale of Little Berry Forest: Fairy tale game $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  3. Jungleverse: Tiki Cups Kids $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  4. iBasket Pro - Street Basketball $3.49 -> Free; 6 days
  5. Dark Tower $2.99 -> Free; 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. 3D Stonehenge Pro lwp $1.49 -> Free; 10 hours
  2. Crack - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 10 hours
  3. Dinosaurs 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  4. Perceval Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; 1 day

Sale

Apps

  1. Pupil Distance Measure | PD Meter $3.99 -> $1.99; 2 days
  2. Need to do! PRO - To-do list $2.49 -> $0.99; 3 days
  3. Easy Parental Control Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
  4. Call ID Informer $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  5. DoorSec Quick Door Security $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
  6. Cinema Variety VR Pro - Multi Movie Theater $5.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  7. Countdown Calendar $3.49 -> $1.99; 6 days
  8. Framelapse Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  9. My Wallets $3.49 -> $1.99; 6 days
  10. Orbital Loop $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  11. PAINT VR $4.99 -> $2.49; 6 days
  12. Star Chart VR $3.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
  13. Stock Exchange $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  14. Weather Forecasts $2.49 -> $1.49; 6 days

Games

  1. Hidden Folks $3.99 -> $1.99; 2 days
  2. ZeGame $2.49 -> $0.99; 2 days
  3. Contrast $9.99 -> $4.99; 3 days
  4. Doom 3 : BFG Edition $9.99 -> $2.49; 3 days
  5. Q*Bert Rebooted:SHIELD Edition $5.99 -> $2.99; 3 days
  6. Parallax $9.99 -> $4.99; 3 days
  7. Pavilion $9.99 -> $4.99; 3 days
  8. Pix the Cat $4.99 -> $2.49; 3 days
  9. Super Mega Baseball $19.99 -> $9.99; 3 days
  10. The Final Station on SHIELD $14.99 -> $7.49; 3 days
  11. Tomb Raider $14.99 -> $7.49; 3 days
  12. Ultimate Chicken Horse $11.99 -> $5.99; 3 days
  13. Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $2.99; 6 days
  14. Eternal Maze Puzzle Adventure $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  15. Flutter VR $4.99 -> $2.49; 6 days
  16. I'm learning to calculate $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  17. Narrows $9.99 -> $4.49; 6 days
  18. Neo Angle - Vintage Logic Puzzle $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  19. Portal Knights $4.99 -> $2.49; 6 days
  20. Terraria. $4.99 -> $2.49; 6 days
  21. The Last Dream (Full) $4.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  22. The Lion's Song $4.99 -> $3.49; 6 days
  23. This War of Mine $13.99 -> $2.99; 6 days
  24. Vector 2 Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  25. Walk Man $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  26. Bardbarian: Golden Axe Edition $5.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
  27. Cosmonautica $4.49 -> $1.49; 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Aspire UX Pixel - Icon Pack Launcher $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  2. Doodle it $7.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  3. Wallpapers $2.99 -> $1.49; 6 days
  4. Wallpapers & Backgrounds $2.99 -> $1.49; 6 days

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. Battery Saver: ZEMB Full $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days