About a month ago, Netflix announced that Android and iOS apps were getting previews. The latter launched back then, but Android was simply left with "coming soonTM." Similar to the TV or web experience, these would allow you to see a quick trailer of the show or movie before you invested time in it. Now, it seems like these mobile previews are hitting a small number of devices.

Each one lasts about thirty seconds and is available on the main screen when you open the app. Any preview you've watched already goes grey. Here's what it looks like in action:

It seems like this is a very limited test. but we could see a wider rollout soon (our tipster is on v6.2 build 27527, though I attempted this and the latest 27549 to no avail). This looks like it's another server-side test, yay. I happen to be one of those people who hates the trailers on Netflix, but these look like they're optional instead of playing automatically whenever you select a title.