Google's early-October event has become synonymous with new gear and Pixels over the past couple of years. We were pretty certain that the company would introduce its Pixel 3 this fall and now we have just a little bit more confirmation, along with one positively surprising and one not-so-surprising addition.

Famous leaker Evan Blass is reporting that Google will continue with the tradition of releasing the Pixel 3 in two sizes, regular and XL, and that this year will bring a second generation of the Pixel Buds. Hopefully this time they'll be totally wireless. And less sucky.

Besides the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, and second-gen Pixel Buds, a reliable source tells me -- with high confidence -- that Google's fall hardware event will also introduce a Pixel-branded watch. Have a great summer! — Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 10, 2018

The positive news, however, is that Google may also release its own Pixel-branded Wear OS watch. Many of us have been clamoring for this as a clear indication of Google's commitment to the platform (though the recent announcements at I/O have us more optimistic) and its way of showing others how to do smartwatches properly. Maybe it'll have Qualcomm's new wearable chip, excellent battery life, get updates in a timely manner, and not lag when using Assistant. One can hope.