If you've been itching to unlock your Schlage or August door locks with Alexa, I have some good news for you. Both companies announced a new skill that allows you to do just that. Some of you might have security concerns about this, but both Schlage and August are quick to affirm that this system is, in fact, quite safe.

Both require a unique, secure PIN code in order to verify your voice command. August previously allowed you to unlock your deadbolt with your voice with its custom skill, but now this feature is getting rolled into the company's official smart home one. Schlage, on the other hand, is keen to point out that this feature is disabled by default, requiring you to go into the Alexa app to enable it. Also, you need the $70 Wi-Fi adapter for Schlage, or the August Connect Wi-Fi Bridge and/or Doorbell Cam to get started.

Something about unlocking my front door with just my voice over the internet makes me uneasy, but I'm also extremely lazy, so I'd also really enjoy it. It's a moot point anyway