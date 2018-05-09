Sony revealed the Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact at Mobile World Congress earlier this year. Both phones look radically different than every other Sony device released in the past few years, with smaller bezels and 18:9 screens. Verizon has now certified the XZ2 Compact, allowing it to be used on the company's network.

While Verizon isn't selling the phone, at least for now, it will allow customers to activate an existing XZ2 Compact. The larger XZ2 still isn't approved by Verizon, and the company didn't announce when that will be happening (if ever).