Let's face it, smartphones have become boring to some degree or another. If you told me ten years ago that a very powerful computer in my pocket would eventually fail to excite me, I would've laughed in your face. But it's true. So when a company comes along talking about a device that doesn't fit the mold, my interest is piqued. While such things are often either vaporware or practical flops, they're difficult to ignore. This time around, we have Sirin Labs' Finney, the world's first blockchain smartphone.

Today, Sirin Labs revealed the specifications for the Finney. Here you go:

Specs Display 6" 18:9 (402 ppi) Software Android 8.1 Oreo CPU Snapdragon 845 RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Cameras 12MP (f/1.8) rear, 8MP (f/2.2) front Battery 3,000mAh Misc Fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 5.0, cold storage wallet, NFC, IP52 water-resistance

Overall, that's a pretty solid flagship phone. What's interesting is that Sirin Labs put the fingerprint sensor under its Display section, so I have to wonder if this will have an in-display reader. It is not specified either way, with only "Ultra Secure fingerprint sensor" to go by later on down the spec sheet.

We heard this was coming, back when Bloomberg reported that Huawei was working with Sirin Labs to create a blockchain smartphone. The deal supposedly involved Huawei licensing Sirin Labs' operating system, Sirin OS, for running blockchain applications along side Android.

With the Finney (I either read it as "funny" or "fanny" every time), the point is less the internals and more about the security and blockchain nature of the phone. You can see a bit more about it on Sirin Labs' page, though bear in mind that the specs there are now different. And if you're really into the technology behind the device, I'd watch the instructional video above. Otherwise, I'd be intrigued, though the expected $999 MSRP is a bit of a downer.