Let's face it, smartphones have become boring to some degree or another. If you told me ten years ago that a very powerful computer in my pocket would eventually fail to excite me, I would've laughed in your face. But it's true. So when a company comes along talking about a device that doesn't fit the mold, my interest is piqued. While such things are often either vaporware or practical flops, they're difficult to ignore. This time around, we have Sirin Labs' Finney, the world's first blockchain smartphone.
Today, Sirin Labs revealed the specifications for the Finney. Here you go:
Specs
|Display
|6" 18:9 (402 ppi)
|Software
|Android 8.1 Oreo
|CPU
|Snapdragon 845
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Cameras
|12MP (f/1.8) rear, 8MP (f/2.2) front
|Battery
|3,000mAh
|Misc
|Fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 5.0, cold storage wallet, NFC, IP52 water-resistance
Overall, that's a pretty solid flagship phone. What's interesting is that Sirin Labs put the fingerprint sensor under its Display section, so I have to wonder if this will have an in-display reader. It is not specified either way, with only "Ultra Secure fingerprint sensor" to go by later on down the spec sheet.
We heard this was coming, back when Bloomberg reported that Huawei was working with Sirin Labs to create a blockchain smartphone. The deal supposedly involved Huawei licensing Sirin Labs' operating system, Sirin OS, for running blockchain applications along side Android.
With the Finney (I either read it as "funny" or "fanny" every time), the point is less the internals and more about the security and blockchain nature of the phone. You can see a bit more about it on Sirin Labs' page, though bear in mind that the specs there are now different. And if you're really into the technology behind the device, I'd watch the instructional video above. Otherwise, I'd be intrigued, though the expected $999 MSRP is a bit of a downer.
Press Release
SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SIRIN LABS (https://sirinlabs.com/) the company that carried out the fourth largest crowdsale in history, raising $157.8M for the development of the FINNEY™ family of consumer devices, is unveiling today the specs of the anticipated phone that will hit markets later this year.
Last month, SIRIN LABS announced its partnership with FIH (Foxconn International Holding) to co-develop the world’s first blockchain smartphone. FIH will manufacture the FINNEY™ devices in its facilities, leading the original design and manufacturing of the phone, while SIRIN LABS will lead the development of the cold storage wallet hardware and the SIRIN OS™.
FINNEY™ devices are embedded with a state of the art, ultra-secure cold storage crypto wallet. Combined with the proprietary SIRIN OS™ and Token Conversion Service, the FINNEY™ will enable seamless and automatic token conversions for the use of different decentralized applications, without the hassle of obtaining the different tokens through an exchange; thus,solving the complicated user experience. Here are all the details:
PLATFORM
- Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 845
- 128GB storage memory
- 6GB RAM
- Android 8.1
- Google certified
EMBEDDED COLD STORAGE WALLET
- Secure Hardware Element
- Tamper-resistant
- Supports major cryptocurrencies and tokens
PHONE DESIGN
- Back side made of Gorilla Glass
- Metal frame
- Mechanical volume keys
- Water resistance IP52
- Nano-SIM
- SD Memory card slot
DISPLAY & TOUCH
Display
- 6” 18:9
- Resolution 402PPI
- 95% NTSC
- 1500:1 contrast ratio
- Ultra-low reflection
- Oil-free coating
- Fingerprint sensor
RF
- GSM, CDMA200, UMTS, TDD LTE, TD-SCDMA,
- 22 LTE (4G CAT12) bands
- WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 MIMO
- Bluetooth 5.0
- NFC (A), NFC (B)
ELECTRO OPTICS
Main
- 12MPx
- Low-light imaging
- f/1.8
- Ultra-fast laser A/F
Selfie Camera
- 8MPx
- f/2.2
- Single Wide Selfie > 85◦
Ultra-secure Fingerprint Sensor
AUDIO
- High quality speaker
- Side-fire audio design
POWER
- >3000mAh
- Charging time: 30 min - 50%, 2 hours – 100%
Zvika Landau, Co-CEO, SIRIN LABS: “Our team has been working vigorously to make sure that the first blockchain smartphone is cutting edge in all technical aspects. Our collaboration with FIH ensures that we will be offering state-of-the-art design with device architecture that will enable true security and user-friendly blockchain experience.”
