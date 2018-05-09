Android P is packed with visual changes. Some of them are more popular than others, but Google has certainly been pushing out a ton of tweaks to the platform's design, especially when it comes to Android's animations. And the latest DP2 builds released just yesterday during I/O pack in a pretty slick new heads-up notification animation.

A picture is worth 1,000 words, so here's a GIF. (I'm gonna bill this as a novel, Artem.)

The new animation is delightfully bouncy, plopping downward from the notification tray and expanding as necessary when content changes. When it times out, the notification even shrinks down, scaling itself directly onto the icon in the tray that represents it.

Nothing jumps around, all movement features a natural level of acceleration and physicality. Overall, very polished work. It's always pleasing to see nice animations.