The Google Assistant (and thus Home) can control several kinds of devices natively: lights, switches, and thermostats were some of the first ones supported, but we later saw fridges, washers, dryers, and more. Now, seven new device types are being added to the native controls in Assistant, thus expanding its potential more and more.

These seven device types are: air conditioning units, air purifiers, coffee makers, fans, kettles, ovens, and sprinklers. Each device type brings several traits that the developer can implement. For example, A/C units can have commands for fan speed and mode control among several others, but sprinklers can only be started or stopped.

Previously, makers of smart A/C units or controllers like Sensibo, Tado, Cielo Breez, and more, had to implement their hardware as thermostats in Assistant. Now they can properly be controlled as A/Cs. As for the addition of the six other types, it means that many devices may soon move from being Actions on Google ("talk to...") to becoming direct Home control services, thus cutting down on the command's length and letting anyone control them without being dependent on voice matching.

That's really nice news for makers of smart home gadgets. Direct integration is more natural, less cumbersome, and could encourage people to try more devices.

One thing to note though is that despite all these additions, two integrations remain a little elusive: locks and security systems. These are not open for all developers just yet, but there's a sign that they will be expanding to brands beyond Nest and August soon.