Every time we see Monument Valley go free on the Play Store, we have to stop whatever we're doing for a second and let you know about it. The game is quite "old" at this point, but it still feels timeless. From the clean designs, engaging music, to the smart geometric puzzles and perspective-shifting environment, it is a delight. And if you've never played it before, now you can.

Monument Valley has dropped its price to zero, seemingly around the world. I checked several countries and the discount was available there. The price drop will last for seven days, but you should just go and grab it now lest you forget to do so later. The main chapters of the game are included, but the Forgotten Shores expansion is still an in-app purchase and the newer Monument Valley 2 is at its regular price. But that doesn't matter. If you want a nice game to wind down with after the chaos of I/O, this is it.