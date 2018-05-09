In 2016, we called the JBL Everest Elite 700s' $300 MSRP "a decent price point." Then, in February of this year, refurbished models were going for $120 on Woot. That was a good deal. Now they're $69.99 on Woot, which is a heck of a deal.

You can choose black or white, and shipping is free for Amazon Prime subscribers. Our verdict on the noise-canceling 700s was that they sound nice and they're pretty comfortable, which is generally what people look for in headphones, but the companion app is pretty bad.

The cans even come with a one-year warranty from JBL, so you can rest easy about their refurb status. This is a clearance deal, and if your interest is piqued by the price tag, hop to it—the price expires in 10 hours.