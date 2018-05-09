Probably the most divisive new feature in the Android P beta is gesture navigation. Aside from there being no Recents button with a swipe up of the home button now the way to see your open apps, the UI is now a horizontal scrolling affair — much like the current behavior in iOS. Another curious feature is that the app windows in the Recents screen (also known as Overview) are now interactive.

By that, I mean that you can highlight text before searching it in Google, copying it, or sharing it. Photos can also be selected and shared. It's kind of bizarre that this would be a thing, as there doesn't seem to be any good reason for you to share information this way rather than in each app proper. Therefore, I'm inclined to think this is a bug or at least unintended functionality that will eventually be removed.

I first noticed this when I was trying to get to the app info screen and accidentally highlighted some text while long pressing (you now have to tap the icon to get to info and split screen), and we've also had a couple of tips about it. As you can see from the screenshots, text from any app — including Settings — can be interacted with. For highlighted text, you get the option to search, copy, or share and you even see the zoom lens view when selecting.

Furthermore, if you take a look at the Google Photos app in the Recents UI, you even can select individual images. It doesn't work for the majority of them, but when it does you get a share button appearing next to it. One of the sharing options you'll then be presented with is 'Upload to Photos' — which is rather meta.

The pièce de résistance (above) is that you can copy text from a Chrome webpage from within the Recents menu, screenshot it, and then actually copy more text from the screenshot in the Photos app window in Recents [this sentence probably makes as little sense as the actual functionality]. I'm not sure how that's even possible since you can't normally copy text from an image in Google Photos (unless you use Lens). Thankfully, the rabbit hole ends there and I wasn't able to copy more text from the screenshot of the screenshot — that would have completely blown my mind.

The sharing menu itself in both cases is a vertical list, which is not the standard Android sharing menu. It seems to be a new sharing UI altogether, which could please Rita if it ends up being better than the mess we have now. It's possible thus is only possible on the Pixel 2 and 2XL, since Ryne hasn't been able to replicate it on an OG Pixel. All in all, I don't know what to make of this discovery. It doesn't seem to make any sense, but this is beta firmware, so who knows whether this "feature" is here to stay or not. Time, as it usually does, will tell.