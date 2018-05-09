Article Contents
Welcome to day 2 of Google I/O! Despite it being a bit less hectic than previous years, Google still announced quite a bit yesterday. So let's all take a break before the next round of chaos begins and what better way to do so than with app sales? Today's list features Monument Valley, which we wrote about earlier today. Otherwise, it's fairly standard, much like Monday's. I'll come back on Friday to finish off the week.
Free
Apps
- Page: English Grammar & Spell Checker + Translator $1.49 -> Free; 1 day
- Android TV File Manager Pro - USB Storage, Rooted $2.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Intuitive Guitar - Major Scale Modes $3.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Edru Liquid Paint $3.99 -> Free; 6 days
Games
- Stickman Legends: Shadow Wars $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- TD: Goblin Defenders - Towers Rush PRO $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Farm and Click - Idle Hell Clicker Pro $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Football Challenger - League $2.49 -> Free; 4 days
- Hero's 2nd Memory : Shooting RPG $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Pin Pon $1.49 -> Free; 4 days
- Coin Princess VIP $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Short Circuit (Beta) $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- 2 Player Quiz Pro $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
- Monument Valley $3.99 -> Free; 7 days
- Multiplication Math Game $2.49 -> Free; 7 days
- Red Woods: Awakening $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Flox - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Galaxy S9 Icon Pack & S9 Theme $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Marix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Rados - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Lancelot Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 7 days
- Marble Maze Wallpaper Game XL $1.99 -> Free; 7 days
- S9 UI - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Basketball Stats Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 9 hours
- Picasso on the Road Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 9 hours
- Ray Watermark - Watermark Photos with QR,Logo,Text $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Speccy - Sinclair ZX Emulator $3.99 -> $1.99; 4 days
- Calls Blacklist PRO - Call Blocker $1.99 -> $1.39; 5 days
- Mind Catcher $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- AG Contacts, Premium edition $9.99 -> $2.49; 6 days
- DD-WRT Companion $3.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Ham Boss EXTRA (FCC License Study Exam) $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Ham Boss GENERAL (FCC License Study Exam) $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Ham Boss - TECHNICIAN (FCC License Study Exam) $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Ray Financial Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Stopwatch Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- voice recorder pro $4.49 -> $1.99; 6 days
- Chess Study: PDF PGN Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- eRadar HD - NOAA weather radar and weather alerts $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Password Manager SafeInCloud Pro $5.99 -> $3.99; 7 days
Games
- Old Man's Journey $4.99 -> $3.49; 2 days
- Dead Age $2.99 -> $1.49; 4 days
- In Between $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic $6.99 -> $2.49; 4 days
- Shiny The Firefly $2.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Skilltree Saga $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- The Inner World - The Last Wind Monk $4.99 -> $2.99; 4 days
- Toby: The Secret Mine $4.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Age of Civilizations Europe $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Nimian Legends : BrightRidge $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Lowriders Comeback 2: Cruising $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Warhammer: Doomwheel $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Crystal - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Rounded - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Cracked Screen Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper HD $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Lines - Icon Pack (Pro Version) $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Parallax Nature: Summer Day XL 3D Gyro Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Spring Flowers 3D Parallax Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Fast Clean: Speed Booster Pro $2.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Expensive App $399.99 -> $2.99; 4 days
- Wheres my Wifi $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
Comments