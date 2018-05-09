Remember when you could add whatever widgets you wanted to the Android lock screen? Unfortunately, those days are long gone, but Android P is bringing a subset of that functionality back. If you liked using weather widgets on your lock screen, you'll be happy to know that Android P now displays the weather underneath the clock.

There's not much else to say about this feature - you get the temperature and a tiny icon. The weather also now shows up when the phone goes into ambient mode. It's worth noting that some users aren't seeing this, possibly as a result of 'dirty flashing' the Developer Preview instead of wiping.