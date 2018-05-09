I can't say I have ever heard of 4L Games before today, but since their first release Fracter isn't coming out until this summer, it stands to reason that they would be mostly unknown. After taking a quick look at their upcoming isometric puzzle adventure game, I have a feeling the studio isn't going to stay unrecognized for long.
As you can see in the few gifs provided, Fracter uses a charming black and white motif. You play the part of a veiled young hero who has set out on a perilous quest to dispel the darkness within their lands. So not only does the art direction offer something beautiful to look at as you play, but it's also part of the game's central puzzle-solving mechanic. You will have to use the power of light to solve each meticulously designed puzzle using the only force against darkness that's at your immediate disposal.
I've yet to try the game out since it hasn't released yet, so I'm still unsure if it controls or plays as great as it looks, but you better believe I will be taking a closer look as soon as it hits the Play Store. An interesting tidbit from the press release mentions "an eerie ambient soundtrack and a poetic, self-reflective narrative that leads players on an emotional journey to restore light to a darkened world." Plus we can all see that the graphics are phenomenal. So at the very least, it appears that a lot of work went into the design, soundtrack, and story.
We don't have a firm release date yet, but it should hit the Play Store sometime this summer. Another unknown is how it will be monetized. I would hope it releases as a premium title with an upfront price, but I could settle for a free-to-play trial version with a full in-app purchase unlock. It still may be too early to tell whether or not 4L Games' Fracter will be a success, but if these gifs are anything to go by I must say I am optimistically looking forward to its release.
Press Release
Embark on a Journey of Light and Reflection in FRACTER
4L Games Reveals Its Debut Release, A Hauntingly Beautiful
Puzzle Adventure Game for iOS and Android
Toronto – MAY 9, 2018 –. 4L Games is pleased to announce its debut release, FRACTER, an emotive, isometric puzzle adventure game releasing on iOS and Android this summer.
Set in a mysterious labyrinth of glowing black architecture, FRACTER follows a veiled young hero who has set out on a perilous quest to dispel the darkness within. Players must explore this realm of shadows, discover secrets hidden in the dark and outsmart ominous creatures while solving each meticulously designed puzzle using their only force against darkness: light.
FRACTER features dramatic landscapes in shades of gray, an eerie ambient soundtrack and a poetic, self-reflective narrative that leads players on an emotional journey to restore light to a darkened world.
“We set out to design a deeply immersive and thought-provoking mobile experience," said Creative Director Sanatan Suryavanshi. "Our team of incredible artists and musicians carefully crafted each element to create a rich and nuanced world that invites players to dive in."
For more information regarding FRACTER please visit the game’s website, or Twitter and Facebook pages.
MEDIA ASSETS
Press Kit: https://www.fractergame.com/press-kit
About 4L Games
4L Games is a team of artists, designers and game developers who have come together to explore the creative possibilities of interactive storytelling. Their first mobile game, FRACTER, will be released on iOS and Android in the summer of 2018.
