I can't say I have ever heard of 4L Games before today, but since their first release Fracter isn't coming out until this summer, it stands to reason that they would be mostly unknown. After taking a quick look at their upcoming isometric puzzle adventure game, I have a feeling the studio isn't going to stay unrecognized for long.

As you can see in the few gifs provided, Fracter uses a charming black and white motif. You play the part of a veiled young hero who has set out on a perilous quest to dispel the darkness within their lands. So not only does the art direction offer something beautiful to look at as you play, but it's also part of the game's central puzzle-solving mechanic. You will have to use the power of light to solve each meticulously designed puzzle using the only force against darkness that's at your immediate disposal.

I've yet to try the game out since it hasn't released yet, so I'm still unsure if it controls or plays as great as it looks, but you better believe I will be taking a closer look as soon as it hits the Play Store. An interesting tidbit from the press release mentions "an eerie ambient soundtrack and a poetic, self-reflective narrative that leads players on an emotional journey to restore light to a darkened world." Plus we can all see that the graphics are phenomenal. So at the very least, it appears that a lot of work went into the design, soundtrack, and story.

We don't have a firm release date yet, but it should hit the Play Store sometime this summer. Another unknown is how it will be monetized. I would hope it releases as a premium title with an upfront price, but I could settle for a free-to-play trial version with a full in-app purchase unlock. It still may be too early to tell whether or not 4L Games' Fracter will be a success, but if these gifs are anything to go by I must say I am optimistically looking forward to its release.