Games

BATTLESHIP: Official Edition

Android Police coverage: Official Battleship game joins 1,000,001 knock-offs on the Play Store

Marmalade Game Studio's Battleship: Official Edition may be a little late to the party, but that doesn't mean they haven't created a worthwhile digital translation of the much beloved Hasbro board game Battleship. What's nice is that they have included a classic mode for those of us who enjoy the original gameplay, plus there is a new commanders mode that mixes things up with new abilities and ships.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $1.99

You sank my battleship. The official version of the classic Hasbro board game of naval combat is now on mobile. Challenge other players in Classic Mode or in the all-new Commanders Mode - a fast-paced, strategic and tactical variation. Play with unique naval commanders and use resources to activate powerful special abilities that will secure you a win as you wage war on the high seas.

Dungeon Hunter Champions: Epic Online Action RPG

Android Police coverage: [Hands-on] Dungeon Hunter Champions, a mashup of ARPG and MOBA mechanics that result in nothing special

Gameloft's latest release Dungeon Hunter Champions combines all of the action RPG content you love about the earlier games in the series with MOBA gameplay to create something new. In practice, it feels a little off thanks to locking the more enjoyable multiplayer modes behind the single-player content. Even more surprising, the majority of gameplay will auto-play itself. But if you can trudge through the BS and get to the MOBA section, there may just be some fun to be had.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Join thousands of players in the ultimate online Action-RPG: Customize your team of Champions, embark on an epic adventure and clash with enemies in real-time 5v5 battles. Welcome to Dungeon Hunter Champions.

Join the community and meet players from around the world.

Reinforce your party with your friends’ best Champions and share yours in return.

Create or join a Guild and earn powerful bonuses.

Art Heist, White Hat

Art Heist, White Hat may at first not look like much thanks to its simple graphics, but once you dig in you will see that its design is part of its charm. At its core, it is a heist game. What is interesting is that it uses the original blueprints and floor plans of real-life museums. This means you will be sneaking and robbing as you make your way through real buildings, which is actually pretty exhilarating. Now all I need to do is take my skills into the real world to score me one of those Picassos I keep hearing about. Oh, and if you would like to try it out for free, there is an ad-supported version also available on the Play Store.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

In Art Heist, you're part of a white-hat contract team that can steal just about anything. Guide your operative on the scene to avoid detection and hazards. Use the blueprints of real museums to show how you'd sneak your operative in and out. But remember, the clock is ticking and time is money. Game levels are designed around the original blueprints and floor plans of real-life museums.

Zombie Rogue

Wax Fox's Zombie Rogue takes roguelike gameplay and mashes it into a zombie apocalypse game. Like most roguelikes, you will die, and you will die a lot. Every level is procedurally generated, so at the very least things should stay fresh no matter how often you have to restart. Oh, and unlike most zombie games, you are actually infected with whatever disease is causing the outbreak. One of the major mechanics of this release is whether or not you choose to infect the people you find, which is truly a unique take on the genre.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Zombie Rogue is a turn-based survival and strategy game. This zombie apocalypse roguelike to roguelite game is built for fast play and massive amounts of replay value. Procedurally generated random levels and items mean that every time you play the game, it's a whole new experience. In this game, you will die a lot, but it’s OK. You WILL get stronger and wiser.

Sago Mini Apartment

Sago Mini is a competent publisher that concentrates on creating kid-friendly learning games with cute themes and enjoyable gameplay. Their latest release Sago Mini Apartment does not stray from their clear-cut strategy. Its theme revolves around a group of animals that live in one apartment building, and the player gets to experience what it is like to share that space with their close friends. Each of the building's 7 floors displays a different theme that includes a few different tasks. So you can rest a little easier knowing that there is plenty of content for the player to explore.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

It’s every kid’s dream – an apartment you share with all your best friends. Hop in the elevator with Jinja, and practice counting the floors as you go up, up, up. There’s fun to be had and friends to meet at each of the 7 floors – will you ride all the way up to Astrid’s rooftop garden? Or work up a sweat with a cupcake barbell in Harvey’s exercise room? Don’t forget to stop in at Kiki’s loft, and help her tidy up with a super-powered vacuum.

DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition

Jesse Makkonen's original release of DISTRAINT hit the Play Store back in 2016, and at the time it was very well received. The recent release of the deluxe edition takes everything that's great about the original's psychological horror gameplay and polishes it even further to create a definitive version. You can expect dynamic coloring, enhanced animations, better audio, and an improved UI. If you have yet to play through the original and you enjoy horror games, you should definitely check this new release out.

Monetization: $4.49 / no ads / no IAPs

THE GAME DISTRAINT is a 2D psychological horror adventure game. You step into the shoes of an ambitious young man named Price. In order to secure a partnership in a famous company, Price seizes the property of an elderly woman. In that very moment, he finds out the price of his humanity. This is his story and the tale of his regrets...

R.B.I. Baseball 18

Baseball season is upon us, and that means all of the baseball games on the Play Store are pushing out their yearly updated version. MLB Advanced Media's R.B.I. Baseball 18 is undoubtedly one of those games. This year you can expect brand new detailed player models, hundreds of new animations, high fidelity MLB ballparks, revamped crowd system, more dynamic camera angles, and a restructured UI presentation.

Monetization: $6.99 / no ads / no IAPs

This MLB season get the baseball game that will have you wanting to PLAY IT AGAIN! It’s a whole new ballgame with R.B.I. Baseball 18. Take control of your favorite MLB team! Make trades, pick up free agents or call up rookies through multiple seasons.

TORN

There are a few text-based MMORPGs out there that have done very well for themselves. Torn is one such game, and it has just been released as a beta on the Play Store as of this morning. Now established players can get their fix on the go, and new players can see what all the rage is about in this popular text-based RPG.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

You are now entering Torn City; a dark and dirty metropolis inhabited by two million real people involved in crime, conquest, commerce and more. In this open-world, role-playing crime game you can be whoever you want, be it Bully, Businessman or Barbarian, so long as you’ve got the brains and bullets to back it up.

Dungeon X Dungeon

Dungeon X Dungeon plays just like a classic 2D sidescrolling adventure game, and that's a good thing. Like most metroidvanias, you will be tasked with collecting items that can help you progress past specific points that were previously inaccessible. You get to play the part of a dungeon hunter who has been thrown into a dungeon by an evil pope. As you can guess, it's your job to figure out how to make it out alive.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Arcadia 's best treasure hunter Luke is a dungeon hunter to prevent the resurrection of the Great Evil. Dungeon x Dungeon is an authentic side-scrolling 2D action adventure game featuring console game feeling on your mobile device for a long time. We invite you to the world of 'Dungeon x Dungeon', which is filled with interesting stories, interesting encounters with friends, action games that will defeat invulnerable monsters and use various elements to get through the dungeons.

Crush The Castle

Armor Games' Crush The Castle is an older flash game that was released on Android back in 2009. For some reason, that old listing is gone, and a new version was just published this last week. Everything remains the same, so you can still expect plenty of enjoyable trebuchet destruction as you fling projectiles at your enemies.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

When it comes to ruling a kingdom, you can sway people with kind words and generous deeds, or you can flatten them with a massive trebuchet. Just tap to launch your projectile of choice and aim for glory... or in this case, shattering intricately balanced castles and flattening their armies and royalty.

Nonstop Guns

Yugeun Song offers manic top-down arcade shooting mayhem in its release of Nonstop Guns. Think of a game along the lines of Space Invaders, but with a top-down view, and you get the picture. What's nice is that the title is completely free to play, though there are some advertisements. For the most part, it's a simple arcade shooter, but I've been having fun with it, which is all that should really matter.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Toward the coming zombies, shoot the gun. Get into this simple but addictive game. Upgrade Your Gun, Win Higher Grades. Shooting You Can't Stop. Start right now.

Flying Arrow

VOODOO definitely has a penchant for releasing casual arcade games. Flying Arrow is one of their newest releases, and it too follows along with this trend. Your job is to shoot arrows as far as you can, while also trying to hit targets so you can double your score. It's a fun little time waster, though there isn't much depth to the gameplay and the advertisements can get annoying.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.49 a piece

Aim carefully and throw your arrow through the world then control it to dodge obstacles and reach the most distant target How far can you go?

Through Abandoned

Snapbreak has had some success with their puzzle adventure game series Faraway, so they definitely know how to make a quality game. Through Abandoned is their latest release, and it too is a puzzle-filled adventure game. The premise is simple enough. You are searching for your lost twin brother, and as you make your way through a network of doors to find him, you will also have to solve many challenging puzzles. So if you enjoy similar games like The Room, you will want to check this release out.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $2.99

--

Your twin brother disappeared into a curious place called the Abandoned. You must make your way through a network of doors in order to find him. Can you make your way through the Abandoned? If you think you have what it takes to make your way through the Abandoned, then download this game now.

Spike City

Nitrome has a habit of creating some of the best pixel-based games on the Play Store. 8-Bit Doves and Nano Golf are two of my favorites, though their latest 2-D platformer Spike City is right up there with those when considering the quality of its game design. What's nice is the controls are really simple. Swiping on the screen moves your character in a corresponding direction. As you move up the stage everything beneath you will disappear. Your primary goal is to stay consistently moving upwards, or else you will die. This is what makes the gameplay challenging, and in my opinion, very enjoyable.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $3.49

--

Explore exciting worlds and solve tricky challenges in this action-packed platforming game.

Spiky platforming action.

Just swipe up, down, left, and right to move around.

Stick into walls with your powerful spike.

Endless challenges.

Awesome Level Mode.

Epic boss battles.

Collect cool power-ups.

Customise your character.

Retro pixel graphics.

UP 9 - Hexa Puzzle! Merge Numbers to get 9

Crazy Labs by TabTale is a publisher that mostly concentrates on casual games. So if you have never heard of them before, that is probably why. Their latest release UP 9 curbs that trend since it actually takes skill to play. At its core it is a number combination game similar to Threes! or 2048, but with a twist. Instead of combing one block at a time you will have to suss out how multiple colors and blocks can be added to the board without filling it up too fast. This gets more and more challenging the further you progress, which is half the fun.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $10.99

--

Up 9 is the most addicting new hexagon numbers puzzle game. Simply slide up hexagons with numbers on the honey grid. Stack the same numbers to merge them up to 9. Be smart when you stack hexa blocks. The hexa block grid can get filled up very easily.

Comic Boy

The beta of Comic Boy has been on the Play Store for a few weeks now, but when it first released, I wasn't too hot on its animation and design. Now that it has a had a few updates I can say it's a solid platformer worth checking out. If you are familiar with Sega's Comix Zone, then you should have a good idea what to expect with this. You play the part of a comic character, and it is your job to escape the pages of the comic you find yourself trapped in.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.49 - $13.99

--

PLAY THE BEST PARKOUR PLATFORMER GAME WITH COMIC BOOK ART STYLE ON MOBILE. You are trapped inside the inkful pages of a comic book. Find your way out of the pages and escape the comic book. But beware for the many different traps, challenges and environments which can end your quest too soon. Are you ready to help Comic Boy escape?

Fat Bunny: Endless Hopper

Appsolute Games' Fat Bunny: Endless Hopper offers just that, an endless hopping game. The trick is you will want to only hop on flat ground. If you land on a slope, you will slide down, which is not good. Like most endless runners you will be collecting in-game currency, which can then be spent on new skins so you can customize your bunny to your liking.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

--

An endless mountain hopping game starring adorable bunnies that tests your timing skills. Gauge your jumps just right to land on the next flat platform without falling into a waterfall or hitting a slope and tumbling down the mountain.

Loads of different bunnies and themes to unlock

Powerups

Bingo challenges

Asynchronous multiplayer

Ramboat 2 - Soldier Shooting Game

Genera Games' side-scrolling shooter Ramboat 2 is a stage-based running game with a ton of shooting mechanics. It offers a wide variety of modes, including a classic arcade mode, an endless mode, a multiplayer section, and an elite mode that will test your skills. You also have 12 unique characters to collect along with 12 speedy boats. And if that isn't enough content for you, there is also a deep and rewarding upgrade system for your weapons.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $3.99 - $54.99

--

A new Ramboat shooter adventure, a new war where to prove you’re the hero soldier who will defeat the Coronel and his army. Discover a New action arcade experience full of guns and bullets. Collect weapons, upgrade and customize your soldier, drive military vehicles, get ready for the combat and enter the best platform shooter game.

Primal Wars: Dino Age

37GAMES' Primal Wars: Dino Age recently became available on the Play Store as an open beta. It's billed as an "epic dinosaur-themed MMO strategy game," but more or less it plays just like every other Game of War clone on the Play Store. As you build up your base and army, you will be able to take advantage of the prehistoric theme by utilizing dinosaurs for support in and out of battle. So at the very least, the theme sounds amusing.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Join the savage real-time battle against players from around the world for dominion in Primal Wars, the epic dinosaur-themed MMO strategy game brought to you by 37Games. As the Chief, you need to develop your territory by constructing buildings, training units, breeding trap plants, and even taming formidable dinosaurs.

Void Troopers : Sci-fi Tapper

Void Troopers is a free-to-play science fiction idle tapping game. It is available as an early-access release, and only the first 10,000 players to install it can gain access. While this sounds limited, I had no issue jumping into the title a few minutes ago. So if you are looking for a new idle tapping game to jump into that also offers some colorful graphics and an enjoyable sci-fi theme, Void Troopers may be precisely what you have been looking for.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

--

★ Limited Early Access : First 10,000 players only. ★ The Xurlocs are ravaging your galaxy. It’s time to defend your home from alien invaders in this space adventure clicker game. Will you emerge victorious from the beautiful yet deadly attacks of this bullet hell?

