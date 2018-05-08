Google and YouTube are interested in your "Digital Wellbeing," according to announcements made during the Keynote at this year's I/O. To that end, YouTube is implementing two new features: Notification digest and break reminders. Between the two, you should be able to cut down on notification spam and better monitor the time you spend watching videos.

The break reminders popped up in our recent APK Teardown for YouTube v13.16, and they should help binge-watchers better keep an eye on their video consumption habits. The new notifications digest is able to trim down all your various notifications from the day into one, saving precious space in that notification tray, and saving you time if you'd rather review them all at once.

Both of these new features will be coming to YouTube this week.