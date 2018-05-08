Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has confirmed that it is expanding its reach across Europe. Its popular handsets and other devices will go on sale in France and Italy later this month. One carrier has already confirmed that it plans to sell Xiaomi smartphones in the U.K., too.

Xiaomi launched its first smartphone, the Mi 1, in China in 2011. It followed it up with a string of devices that combine impressive hardware and features with affordable price tags, and by 2014, Xiaomi had become China’s biggest smartphone vendor. But in recent years, it has been losing market share to local rivals like Huawei and Oppo. Now Xiaomi is again expanding its reach to make up for that.

In a post on its official MIUI forum, Xiaomi has announced that its products are coming to France on May 22 and Italy on May 24. “This is such a great honour for us and can’t wait to see you all there!” the company says. Last week, British carrier Three confirmed plans to also sell Xiaomi handsets and other smart devices in the U.K., but it hasn’t provided a launch date just yet.

Xiaomi made its debut in Europe last November, when its handsets went on sale in Spain. It has been “an incredible adventure,” the companys says. Now it is adding more countries to the mix to improve support for Xiaomi fans, many of whom are already importing devices through third-party channels, on their home turf.