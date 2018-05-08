There is no shortage of comic book readers on the Play Store, but if you've ever read comics on your Windows computer, then you may have used CDisplayEx. It's one of the most popular CBR readers for the platform and now it has made its way to our beloved Android.

CDisplayEx supports the most popular comics formats: .cbr, .cbz, folders of images, and has experimental support for .pdf. You can manually transfer your files to your phone or tablet then use the app to read them, or you can take advantage of the app's integrated Samba and FTP network shares to grab your comics. CDisplayEx will also arrange your entire collection into a visual library with comics grouped by series. There's a search option, favorites, and CDisplayEx's famous color corrections letting you change a book's white balance, vibrance, and colors to suit your display and preferences.

CDisplayEx is launching with both a free version and a $5.99 paid one. I downloaded the free app and it's not clear to me what model it's using. A cursory glance tells me all features seem available, so maybe it's a time-limited free trial after which some features will disappear. If you're interested, you can grab both versions from the widgets below.